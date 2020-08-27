Tottenham women name Josie Green as club captain

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies midfielder Josie Green in action (pic: Wu's Photography). ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Josie Green has been appointed as the new captain of Tottenham Hotspur Women ahead of the new Women’s Super League season.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Josie Green knocks the ball forward (pic: wusphotography.com). Tottenham Hotspur Ladies' Josie Green knocks the ball forward (pic: wusphotography.com).

Welsh international Green played 14 times for Spurs during the Super League campaign, accumulating 1,112 minutes, to help them reach seventh place as the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic in 2019-20.

Green takes the armband at the North London side following Jenna Schillaci’s retirement earlier this summer.

She was the club’s vice-captain last season and captained Tottenham into the North London derby against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium infront of a 38,000 crowd back in November.

The 27-year-old signed a new contract at the club in June for a further two years and will lead Spurs into the opening day clash with London rival’s West Ham on Sunday September 6.

Speaking to the clubs official website Green said: “It’s a huge privilege and honour for me to be named captain of this great football club and it’s a really proud moment for me and my family.

“I take great pride in leading by example on and off the pitch. I experienced being vice-captain and leading the team out in some big games last season, and I hope to build and drive the team forward this season.”

During her time at Spurs she has been part of the squads that won the quadruple during the 2016/17 season and helped the Lilywhites win promotion to the FA Women’s Championship and WSL.

Head coach Karen Hills explained: “Josie has been on an amazing journey with the Club and has stepped up, taken responsibility and was deservedly appointed vice-captain last season and we are proud to now call her our captain. She’s always pushing to raise standards on and off the pitch for herself and her team-mates. She’s a role model who brings positivity through ups and downs and her work rate on the pitch is second to none – she always gives 100 per cent and that’s what we expect from our leader.”

Fellow Head coach Juan Amoros went on to add: “I am incredibly proud of Josie. She has gone through a lot of challenges and changes over the last few seasons.”

“She has played in all the divisions and has always been a key player for us who perfectly understands our values and what we stand for. Last season she did a fantastic job in supporting Jenna, so the step up to captain was only natural.”

Green will be supported in her role as club captain by senior players Becky Spencer, Ria Percival and Kerys Harrop as part of the squad’s leadership group.