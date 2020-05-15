Search

Advanced search

Looking back: Tottenham become first British team to win European trophy

PUBLISHED: 07:26 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:26 15 May 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham Hotspur first team squad for 1963-64 with European Cup Winners' Cup: (back row, l-r) Cliff Jones, Ron Henry, Mel Hopkins, Maurice Norman, John Hollowbread, Bill Brown, Bobby Smith, John White, Jimmy Greaves, John Smith; (front row, l-r) Frank Saul, Peter Baker, Dave Mackay, Danny Blanchflower, Tony Marchi, Les Allen, Terry Dyson, Eddie Clayton (pic: PA Images).

Tottenham Hotspur first team squad for 1963-64 with European Cup Winners' Cup: (back row, l-r) Cliff Jones, Ron Henry, Mel Hopkins, Maurice Norman, John Hollowbread, Bill Brown, Bobby Smith, John White, Jimmy Greaves, John Smith; (front row, l-r) Frank Saul, Peter Baker, Dave Mackay, Danny Blanchflower, Tony Marchi, Les Allen, Terry Dyson, Eddie Clayton (pic: PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

Tottenham became the first British team to win a European trophy on May 15, 1963.

Bill Nicholson’s side thrashed Atletico Madrid 5-1 in the final of the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Rotterdam to write their name into the record books.

Their success came after a string of near misses for the UK, with Manchester United having twice lost in the European Cup semi-finals, the second time just weeks after the Munich air disaster.

Hibernian, Rangers, Dundee and Spurs had also reached the last four – with Tottenham losing to eventual winners Benfica in 1962.

The Cup Winners’ Cup was in its third season with Rangers having lost to Fiorentina in the first final, while the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the precursor to the UEFA Cup, had seen a London X1 and Birmingham City, twice, losing in finals.

Spurs qualified for the tournament after retaining the FA Cup with a 3-1 Wembley win over Burnley in 1962.

You may also want to watch:

And their run to European glory started with an emphatic 8-4 aggregate win over Rangers, beating them home and away, before overturning a 2-0 first-leg deficit with a 6-0 thrashing of Slovan Bratislava at White Hart Lane.

Spurs then qualified for the final by beating Yugoslavian cup winners OFK Beograd 5-2 on aggregate.

Jimmy Greaves and Terry Dyson both hit doubles as Spurs romped to victory in Rotterdam.

Greaves opened the scoring with a brilliant first-time finish before Scotland international John White fired high into the net.

Atletico pulled one back from the spot just after the interval and Spurs had some nervy moments before the Spanish side’s goalkeeper let Dyson’s cross slip through his hands and into the net.

Greaves and Dyson added to the scoreline with expertly-taken strikes and the triumph continued a trophy-laden spell in the history of Tottenham, following on from their double in 1961 and retaining the FA Cup the following season.

Spurs finished runners-up in the league in the season of their European triumph, during a run when they were in the top three in six seasons out of seven.

Nicholson’s side also won the Charity Shield in 1961 and 1962 and would win the FA Cup in 1967.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Summer rugby internationals postponed

England's Owen Farrell (left) during a training session at Pennyhill Park, Bagshot.

Looking back: Tottenham become first British team to win European trophy

Tottenham Hotspur first team squad for 1963-64 with European Cup Winners' Cup: (back row, l-r) Cliff Jones, Ron Henry, Mel Hopkins, Maurice Norman, John Hollowbread, Bill Brown, Bobby Smith, John White, Jimmy Greaves, John Smith; (front row, l-r) Frank Saul, Peter Baker, Dave Mackay, Danny Blanchflower, Tony Marchi, Les Allen, Terry Dyson, Eddie Clayton (pic: PA Images).

Coronavirus: Progress made over ‘Project Restart’ says minister

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Harringay teen is desperate for sports wheelchair to help her chase basketball dreams

Darya Laksari in wheelchair basketball action (pic Caudwell Children)

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

England coach Chris Silverwood.
Drive 24