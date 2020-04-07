Who is your Tottenham Hotspur player of the season so far?

Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso (left) and RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

With the Premier League season currently postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, have your say on who Tottenham Hotspur’s player of the season has been so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It has been a strange season for Spurs with long-serving Mauricio Pochettino being sacked to and Jose Mourinho coming in to replace the Argentine.

They’ve endured a rollercoaster season in terms of results and have suffered a number of injuries to key figures including the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Steven Bergwijn, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko with other little knocks along the way.

Harry Kane is the club’s top goal scorer with 17 goals throughout the campaign in all competitions before suffering a potential season ending injury during the New Year period.

Heung-Min Son was just behind with 16 goals in all competitions and stepped up massively when he was needed for the Spurs.

You may also want to watch:

Dele Alli was behind them two with 9 goals in all competitions but his form surged once Mourinho arrived at the club after a slow start to the season.

Young defender Japhet Tanganga has broke his way into the first-team and made a real name for himself after impressing on a number of occasions.

January signing Steven Bergwijn was an instant success, scoring on his debut, and giving fans real hope that he could be a star for the future.

Loan star turned permanent Giovanni Lo Celso struggled to adept to the Premier League at first but grew into his role and became one of the main players at the turn of the New Year and throughout the final games.

Toby Alderweireld and Harry Winks get honourable mentions for being regulars in an ever-changing first-team line-up.

But who is your player of the season so far? Have your say in our poll.