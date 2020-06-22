Search

Advanced search

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm extend Tottenham deals until end of the season

PUBLISHED: 11:17 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:17 22 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Jan Vertonghen have words during the UEFA Champions League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Jan Vertonghen have words during the UEFA Champions League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has agreed to extend his contract until the end of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA).Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Michel Vorm during the Premier League match against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA).

The Belgium international was due to leave the club on June 30 but has signed a temporary deal until the current campaign is finished.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm has also committed himself to the club until the end of the season.

Spurs had until Tuesday to agree extensions with players out of contract at the end of the month and left it late with Vertonghen.

The 33-year-old, who joined Spurs in 2012, is still expected to leave the club in the summer, after reportedly holding talks with a number of European clubs.

You may also want to watch:

“Jan is a fantastic guy, fantastic professional. His love for the club, his respect for the club, is never in doubt,” boss Jose Mourinho said last week.

“We and him want him to be with us until at least the end of the season and hopefully Jan and his people and my club can agree that.

“But speaking now until the end of his contract, in the end of June, he’s here to help and of course we totally trust him.”

Spurs have also agreed for a number of players, including Danny Rose, to stay at their loan clubs until the end of the campaign.

“We can confirm that defender Jan Vertonghen and goalkeeper Michel Vorm have agreed to extend their existing contracts with the club until the end of the 2019/20 season,” they said in a statement.

“Both players’ contracts were due to expire at the end of this month and this extension means they will now be available to play for us for the remainder of the current Premier League season.

“We have also agreed to extend the loans of Danny Rose (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton), Jack Clarke and Luke Amos (both QPR) Brandon Austin (Viborg) and Armando Shashoua (Atletico Baleares) until the end of their respective league seasons.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Hampstead Satanic child abuse ‘fantasy’ ruined lives of innocent families

Mother Ella Draper collaborated in the torture of her own children (still taken from a video of Ms Draper repeating the allegations)

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm extend Tottenham deals until end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur's Danny Rose (left) and Jan Vertonghen have words during the UEFA Champions League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Skelton confirmed as latest big-name player to leave Saracens for new challenge

Saracens' Will Skelton attacks against Ospreys during a Heineken Champions Cup pool match at Allianz Park

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 22

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Arteta: Arsenal players must control emotions

Brighton and Arsenal players clash at the Amex Stadium

4 must-have Italian white wines to uncork this summer

'If you are yet to try little-known Italian wine made from indigenous grape varieties saved from obscurity, you are missing out on a world of heavenly aromas and incredible flavours.' Image: Vinek Wines
Drive 24