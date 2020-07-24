Tottenham Women sign Williams

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced their second summer signing as striker Rachel Williams joins the Lilywhites.

Williams follows Kerys Harrop to north London from Birmingham City after she turned down a new contract in the Midlands last month.

The 32-year-old has signed a contract with the north London club that will run until 2021, with the option to extend for a further year, and will wear the number 10 shirt.

The forward had two spells with the Blues from 2011 and 2017, where she made 94 appearances and scored 43 goals, including a goal in the 2012 Women’s FA Cup final which saw City overcome Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to win the trophy.

Williams started her career at home club Leicester City before also featuring for Doncaster Rovers Belles, Chelsea and Notts County.

As well as winning 13 caps for England, Williams represented Great Britain in the 2012 London Olympics and told the club website: “I was really impressed with Spurs when I played against them while at Birmingham and after speaking to Karen (Hills) and Juan (Amoros), I really do feel this is the right challenge for me in the next stage of my career.

“I think Spurs can be a real threat next season and I want to achieve as much as possible with the team.

“I have been around in the women’s game for a while now, so I have a lot of experience which I am hoping will help the squad to move closer to achieving our goals.”