Tottenham Women announce signings of Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky

Tottenham Hotspur Women celebrate a goal during the 2018/19 season (pic: Wu's Photography). ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced a double signing as Alanna Kennedy and Shelina Zadorsky have linked up with the Lilywhites ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Both players join from NWSL side Orlando Pride and will remain in North London for the remainder of 2020 with options to make both moves permanent.

Kennedy who can play either in defence or midfield began her career at W-League side Sydney FC in 2010, where she spent a total of six seasons during four separate stints, winning the W-League Premiership in 2011 and the W-League Championship in 2013 and 2019.

She was also named the clubs player of the Year in 2016.

The 25-year-old also had spells with Newcastle Jets and Western Syndey Wanderers before going on to lift the Premiership title with Perth Glory and won Championship titles with Western New York Flash and Melbourne City.

Kennedy has been capped 77 times by Australia and joined her parent club Orlando Pride in 2017 where she has made 60 appearances and scored eight goals.

Spurs finished seventh in the 2019/20 Women’s Super League Season, having gained promotion to the division the season prior.

On signing for the club she told the Spurs website she said: “Spurs is a highly-regarded club and, after hearing such great things about the team and what we are looking to achieve next season, I just knew it was a good fit for me.

You may also want to watch:

“I love to win and having spoken to Karen Hills and Juan Amoros , I believe this team is ready to compete at the top. I’m excited to help play a role in pushing the Club to new heights and I’m really looking forward to this new challenge in England after playing for many years in the NWSL.”

As for Shelina Zadorsky she is a Canadian international defender she helped her country win the Bronze medal at the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Zadorsky began her senior career with Perth Glory in 2014 where she made 14 appearances to help the side to a second-place finish in the W-League, before moving to Swedish top flight side Vittsjo GIK.

The 27-year-old moved to Washington Spirit in 2016, where she spent two seasons, and was named their Newcomer of the Year after her debut campaign with Spirit, before captaining the team in 2017.

Since moving to Orlando Pride in 2018 the defender who has been capped on 66 occasions for Canada has made 39 appearances for the club.

Zadorsky went on to add: “I’m extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to play for Spurs. I’ve been told so many positive things about the Club and after speaking with Karen and Juan it felt like a great place for me to continue to develop as a player and help the team.

“It’s clear everyone at this Club wants to succeed and continue to grow - I am so excited to be a part of that and I’m looking forward to the physical challenge of the league, competing all year against top forwards, as well as testing my technical ability here in England.”

Kennedy has been handed the number 18 shirt whereas Zadorsky will wear the number three shirt.

As Zadorsky is travelling from the United States she will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Tottenham Hotspur begin their new WSL campaign with a home game against London rival’s West Ham United on Sunday September 6.