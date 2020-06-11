Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli has been banned for one match for a post made on social media about coronavirus.

The 24-year-old joked about the pandemic during a video on Snapchat in February and has been fined £50,000.

He will undergo an education course and miss Tottenham’s first match when the Premier League restarts next week against Manchester United on Friday, June 19.

More than 416,000 people have died of the Covid-19 globally, with more than 7.3 million infected.

An FA statement said: “The Tottenham Hotspur FC player denied that a social media post breached FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute, and constituted an “Aggravated Breach”, which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as it included a reference, whether express or implied, to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin and/or nationality.

“However, it was subsequently found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission.”