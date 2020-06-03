Tottenham have been informed one player has tested positve for Covid-19
PUBLISHED: 16:31 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 03 June 2020
Tottenham Hotspur have been informed by the Premier League that they have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at the club’s training centre.
Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.
They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.
Spurs shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures the training centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment.
