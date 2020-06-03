Search

Advanced search

Tottenham have been informed one player has tested positve for Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 16:31 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 03 June 2020

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been informed by the Premier League that they have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at the club’s training centre.

You may also want to watch:

Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

Spurs shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures the training centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham have been informed one player has tested positve for Covid-19

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs Heung-Min Son says military service in South Korea was a good experience

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (Pic: John Walton/PA)

On this day in 2004: Tottenham choose Jacques-Santini

Jacques Santini stands in the Spurs' dug-out for what proved to be his last game in charge of the north London club, at Craven Cottage (Pic: Chris Young/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24