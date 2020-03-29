Spurs midfielder Winks explains his fitness routine during isolation

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks during a training session PA Archive/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has taken everyone inside his fitness routine as Spurs players continue to tick over during this enforced break due to the coronavirus.

The professional game in England has been postponed until no earlier than April, 30, as we wait for further developments.

As a result, like every other member Spurs player, Academy graduate ‘Winksy’ has been given his own individual programme designed by our coaching and sports science teams in order to remain fit and healthy as well as following government messaging on tackling COVID -19 – stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives.

The club is also providing players with any equipment they may require to fulfil their programmes such as exercise bikes, rollers and weights.

“It’s a bit strange for all of us, but I’ve got my head around it,” said the England midfielder. “In terms of fitness, I’m fine, I’m mainly using the gym at my house. I’ve got gym equipment here, a bike, a treadmill. The Club has also given me a squat machine to use to stay strong.

“We’ve all been given a schedule, but it’s flexible, we can do it in our own time. So, for instance, I might have a lay in one day, but then I’ll work later. The important thing is to get it done.”

Despite being away from the Training Centre in Enfield, the squad are regularly contacted by head coach Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff to check in on their progress, while every player has also been assigned a contact each from our medical and sports science teams to help oversee their home exercise programmes and ensure they are having no issues.

From Monday, the squad will also be doing live video training sessions with the coaches.

Winksy explained: “The coaching and fitness staff drop us messages and stay in touch in case I have any questions. We also have instructions from the nutrition team on our food and a programme on that.

“We’ve just got to watch what we eat. I’m cooking as well - soups, a lot of salad, eggs, and a little bit of pasta.

“We’ve all been told (by the government) that we can go out for one piece of exercise a day, so I’ve been walking around where I live and other than that, staying home, relaxing and at the same time, staying fit. I’ve got a ball here as well so I’m out in the garden having a kick around.”