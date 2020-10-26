Search

Tottenham Hotspur Women manager Karen Hills self-isolating after Covid-19 contact

PUBLISHED: 11:30 26 October 2020

Josh Bunting

Tottenham Women manager Karen Hills (Pic: PA)

Tottenham Women manager Karen Hills (Pic: PA)

Tottenham Hotspur Women joint-manager Karen Hills is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has since tested positive for Covid-19.

Hills returned a negative result on a recent test but is following the Football Association’s protocol by remaining in isolation for 14 days.

She will therefore miss Spurs Continetal Cup clash with Chelsea on November, 3 meaning that Juan Amoros will take charge of the Lilywhites for that game.

Hills will then have to be re-tested prior before she is allowed to return to training at Hotspur way.

Spurs are yet to win in the Women’s Super League this term and lost their last match 6-1 away at Arsenal.

The duo led Spurs to a Seventh placed finish in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League season in their debut campaign in 2019-20.

Karen Hills played for Charlton Athletic in her playing days before moving into coaching.

She took over at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur Women - then known as Spurs Ladies - in 2007 when the team was competing in the London and South-East Regional Premier Division.

She was then joined by Juan Amoros four years later and they have gone on a remarkable journey with the Lilywhites guiding them all the way to the top flight of English women’s football.

They created history in 2016-17 as they helped Spurs pick up four trophies and earn promotion to the second tier in the process.

In their very first month managing in the top flight they were voted as the WSL Manager of the Month in September last season after overcoming Liverpool and West Ham United.

