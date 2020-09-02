Tottenham Hotspur Women management duo extend contracts

Tottenham Ladies' manager Karen Hills with first-team head coach Juan Amoros. Picture: WUSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM ©Ying Pan Wu , Wu's Photography, wusphotography.com

Tottenham Hotspur Women head coaches Karen Hills and Juan Amoros have signed extended contracts with the Club until 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Karen Hills (Pic: Tess Derry/PA) Tottenham Hotspur head coach Karen Hills (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

The duo led Spurs to a Seventh placed finish in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League season in their debut campaign in 2019-20.

Karen Hills played for Charlton Athletic in her playing days before moving into coaching.

She took over at the helm of Tottenham Hotspur Women - then known as Spurs Ladies - in 2007 when the team was competing in the London and South-East Regional Premier Division.

She was then joined by Juan Amoros four years later and they have gone on a remarkable journey with the Lilywhites guiding them all the way to the top flight of English women’s football.

They created history in 2016-17 as they helped Spurs pick up four trophies and earn promotion to the second tier in the process.

In their very first month managing in the top flight they were voted as the WSL Manager of the Month in September last season after overcoming Liverpool and West Ham United.

They also guided Spurs to the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final stage for the first time in the clubs history where they will meet North London rival’s Arsenal later on this month.

Speaking to the club website Karen Hills said: “I’m really pleased to extend my time at this fantastic club.

“Juan and I showed our qualities as managers last season and we want to continue to drive this team forward.

“We’re looking forward to our second season in the top-flight and with the new players we’ve brought in this summer, we are confident that we can keep working our way up.”

Amoros added: “I’m delighted to be leading this fantastic group of players and staff for another two years, alongside Karen, and hopefully we can make it another successful season for Spurs Women.

“We’ve been growing and growing for the last 10 years and it fills me with great pride and satisfaction to have signed a new contract here.”

Tottenham Hotspur kick off their new season against West Ham United on Sunday at the Hive.