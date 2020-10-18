A late Lanzini stunner completes West Ham comeback at Tottenham on Bale’s debut

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur 3 West Ham United 3

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

A 94th minute stunner from West Ham substitute Manuel Lanzini earnt them a 3-3 draw away to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after going 3-0 down after 16 minutes.

A brace from Harry Kane and another goal from Heung-Min Son looked to put the game to bed early on but the Hammers rallied in the second-half with goals from Lanzini, Fabian Balbuena and an own goal from Davinson Sanchez in the final eight minutes to ruin the debut of Gareth Bale in north London.

Gareth Bale was named in a Tottenham Hotspur squad for the first time since 2013 as boss Jose Mourinho made just two changes from the side that sealed a 6-1 win over Manchester United prior to the International break.

Toby Alderweireld and Steven Bergwijn came in to replace the injured Eric Dier and Erik Lamela for the London derby while David Moyes’ named the same Hammers starting line-up that beat Leicester City 3-0.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. West Ham United's Michail Antonio (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Not even one minute into the match Harry Kane picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch and picked out Heung-Min Son racing down the left with a fantastic pass.

The South Korean attacker cut back on Hammers new signing Vladimir Coufal and picked out the bottom right corner to give Spurs a 1-0 lead.

Son and Kane continued to link up well this time the other way round as the former plays a short pass into the feet of the England international, who slipped the ball through the legs of Declan Rice, and curled his shot home from 20 yards to double their lead in the eighth minute.

Eight minutes later the in-form striker grabbed his second of the match as he headed home a cross from the left flank by new signing Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (left) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele (left) and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek in action during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

West Ham had the next effort as Pablo Fornals drove a shot goal bound but Spurs captain Hugo Lloris comfortably held onto it.

In the 35th minute Son almost grabbed his second of the match as he latched onto a low cross from right-back Serge Aurier but Lukasz Fabianski made a brave save as he came out to meet the attacker.

Early in the second-half Arthur Masuaku fires well over the crossbar before Pablo Fornals then headed over the bar as a Michail Antonio shot was deflected into his path as he waited wide open at the back post.

Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale enters the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale enters the game during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Then in the 72nd minute the moment that everyone was waiting for came as Gareth Bale made his second debut for Tottenham coming on alongside Harry Winks to replace Steven Bergwijn and Tanguy Ndombele.

Harry Kane almost bagged his hat-trick as he struck the post after Son laid the ball off to the England captain on the edge of the box in the 78th minute.

The Hammers pulled one goal back in the 82nd minute as defender Fabian Balbuena headed home an Aaron Cresswell free-kick after Moussa Sissoko fouled Manuel Lanzini out near the left flank.

Three minutes West Ham gave themselves a real life line as right-back Vladimir Coufal delivered a powerful cross that was turned into his own goal by Davinson Sanchez to make it 3-2.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team-mates during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with his team-mates during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Bale then almost made it a dream debut as he pulled off some unbelievable footwork to weave his way past Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna and into the box.

The Welshman went to pull the trigger but was pushed out by the back tracking Andriy Yarmolenko and his effort went wide.

West Ham substitute Manuel Lanzini then drilled an absolute stunner into the back of the net with the final kick of the game to earn his side a point against the odds.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele (Winks 72), Bergwijn (Bale 72), Son (Lucas 80), Kane.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (right) during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Unused subs: Hart, Doherty, Davies, Vinicius.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Coufal, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku (Snodgrass 89), Rice, Soucek, Fornals (Lanzini 77), Bowen, Antonio (Yarmolenko 77).

Unused subs: Randolph, Fredericks, Diop, Noble, Snodgrass.