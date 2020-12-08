Search

Advanced search

Tottenham looking to extend lead at the top

PUBLISHED: 14:30 09 December 2020

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) battle for the ball

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) battle for the ball

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League while also securing their progress in the Europa League.

Spurs will welcome Antwerp to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening (Thursday, 8pm) in the group stages before then making the short trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace on Sunday

(2.15pm) in the league.

You may also want to watch:

Jose Mourinho’s men currently sit top of the table with 24 points from 11 games with Liverpool level on points in second.

“We can lose everywhere in the Premier League, we can go to any team and lose, any team can come here and beat us,” he said. “Of course people could expect this last three matches, three or four points or six and lose one.

“We did seven (points), we didn’t concede one goal against phenomenal teams, of course we are in a good moment and the team is in a good place mentally, but nothing changes.”

Spurs will be hoping to continue their good form.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham looking to extend lead at the top

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) battle for the ball

England to host Australia, South Africa in 2021

England's Eddie Jones before the Autumn Nations Cup final at Twickenham Stadium

We need more goals – Gunners chief Arteta

Arsenal's Thomas Partey (left) shoots towards goal

Hornchurch see off Wingate to progress in the FA Trophy

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 8th December 2020

Haringey Borough boss Loizou insists latest restrictions are frustrating

Cheyce Grant turns the ball into the net for Hendon's 2nd goal (Pic: DBeech Photography)