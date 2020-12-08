Tottenham looking to extend lead at the top

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (right) battle for the ball PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur will look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League while also securing their progress in the Europa League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spurs will welcome Antwerp to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening (Thursday, 8pm) in the group stages before then making the short trip across the capital to face Crystal Palace on Sunday

(2.15pm) in the league.

You may also want to watch:

Jose Mourinho’s men currently sit top of the table with 24 points from 11 games with Liverpool level on points in second.

“We can lose everywhere in the Premier League, we can go to any team and lose, any team can come here and beat us,” he said. “Of course people could expect this last three matches, three or four points or six and lose one.

“We did seven (points), we didn’t concede one goal against phenomenal teams, of course we are in a good moment and the team is in a good place mentally, but nothing changes.”

Spurs will be hoping to continue their good form.