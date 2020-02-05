Spurs progress in FA Cup with late victory over Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (right) scores his side's third goal of the game from the penalty spot past Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur 3 Southampton 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a late 3-2 victory over Premier League rivals Southampton in a fourth round replay.

Spurs trailed 2-1 with just 12 minutes left to play but goals from both Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son sealed the victory for their side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They will now face another Premier League rivals in Norwich City in the next round at the beginning of March.

The first real chance of the match fell to Spurs but Ryan Sessegnon fired an effort right into the hands of Angus Gunn after Heung-Min Son laid it back for the youngster in the third minute of play.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Southampton had a chance of their own not even a minute later when striker Danny Ings shot at Hugo Lloris in a very similar fashion.

Moments later Sofiane Boufal raced down the left flank, looking to put a cross into the box, but slotting across very close to the goalkeeper who opted to tip it wide for a corner.

In the 10th minute Lloris was called upon once again as he was forced to kick clear a Nathan Redmond shot after the winger run onto a backheel from Irishman Shane Long.

A minute later the hosts broke the deadlock as Tanguy Ndombele had his shot take a deflection and end up in the back of the net.

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (bottom right) receives treatment for an injury during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Southampton's James Ward-Prowse (bottom right) receives treatment for an injury during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The Frenchman fired his effort after Jack Stephens tackled Sessegnon who broke into the box with pace but his challenge left the ball only going as far as the Spurs midfielder.

The Saints almost levelled the score in the 19th minute as striker Ings rung a shot off the cross bar as he positioned himself in behind the Spurs backline.

You may also want to watch:

Ralph Hasenhüttl's men did eventually hit back when Long tapped home a rebound pushed out by Lloris from a Redmond shot as he turned on the edge of the box to make it 1-1 in the 34th minute.

Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Southampton's Danny Ings celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse then had to be stretchered off and replaced by Jannik Vestergaard as Sessegnon caught him after winning the ball on the edge of the pitch.

Southampton then came out for the second-half on the front foot with Boufal missing a golden opportunity just five minutes after the restart as the ball fell to him following some defensive chaos as they parted ways for Ings.

Spurs had a glorious chance of their own but Moura headed wide as Son picked him out at the back post in the 53rd minute before the Saints starting putting the pressure back on the hosts.

In the 64th minute left-back Ryan Bertrand whipped in a corner that found Vestergaard, but his header was pushed over the bar by Lloris

The visitors took the lead in the 72nd minute as in-form striker Ings slotted the ball into the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Lloris.

Spurs hit back six minutes later as Lucas Moura weaved through the Southampton defence after playing a one-two with substitute Dele Alli and picked up the bottom left corner by firing past goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Substitute Gedson Fernandes played the ball wide to Alli who chipped it into the box for Son in the 87th minute, but the South Korean international was taken down by Gunn and Spurs were awarded a penalty.

The 27-year-old attacker stepped up to take it himself and dispatched it from the spot to make it 3-2 Spurs with just two minutes left to seal their progress.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen (Fernandes 54), Tanganga, Dier, Winks, Ndombele (Alli 61), Sessegnon (Sanchez 90), Lucas, Son.

Unused subs: Gazzaniga, Cirkin, Skipp, Parrott.

Southampton: Gunn, Ward-Prowse (Vestergaard 40), Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Hojbjerg, Romeu, Boufal (Armstrong 67), Redmond, Ings, Long (Adams 81)

Unused subs: Lewis, Vokins, Smallbone, Obafemi.