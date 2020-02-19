Spurs leave themselves with a tough task at RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld and manager Jose Mourinho after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur 0 RB Leipzig 1

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) in action with RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann (left) and Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) in action with RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann (left) and Nordi Mukiele during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

A second-half penalty from Timo Werner has left Tottenham Hotspur with a 1-0 deficit as they head away to Red Bull Leipzig in the second leg in the Champions League last 16.

Head coach Jose Mourinho was forced to switch his team around from their 3-2 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday due to the long-term injury that Heung-Min Son picked up during the match.

Lucas Moura moved into a central attacking position while Eric Dier dropped to the bench with Giovanni Lo Celso and Gedson Fernandes coming into the starting line-up.

The opening two minutes of the contest were dominated by the visitors who created a succession of chances early on forcing Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris into a couple of saves as well as left wing-back Angelino ringing a shot off the post.

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The hosts had a chance of their own in the eighth minute after weathering an early storm from Leipzig as Dutchman Steven Bergwijn turned and tried to curl a shot into the far corner but Peter Gulacsi got a glove to it and pushed it behind for a corner.

In the 17th minute Leipzig went close once again as Sschick headed narrowly wide from Nkunku's corner.

Spurs grew into the first-half and had a moment of brilliance as Lo Celso showed great energy down the left flank in the 31st minute.

The Argentine charged down the wing and picked out Begwijn but Leipzig got back just in time before he could get a shot away.

Five minutes later Frenchman Hugo Lloris was forced to pull off a solid save to deny German international Timo Werner from close range.

It was then Spurs turn to have a chance as Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes put in a lovely cross towards Dele Alli on the edge of the six-yard box but the England international couldn't connect with the ball.

After a goalless first-half Spurs had an early sight at goal in the second half when right-back Serge Aurier drills a low cross towards Lucas Moura but goalkeeper Gulacsi denied his effort.

In the 56th minute Leipzig were awarded a penalty as Ben Davies brought down Konrad Laimer and up stepped Werner who slotted it into the bottom left corner past Lloris to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Moments later Lloris had to make another save to deny Patrik Schick from just six yards out before Spurs hit the woodwork in the 72nd minute.

Creative midfielder Lo Celso won a free-kick on the edge of the box and quickly took it himself forcing Gulacsi to make a save, in which the Hungarian goalkeeper tipped it off the post.

Leipzig defended technically well to hold onto their lead although substitute Erik Lamela struck a free-kick from 30 yards out with four minutes left into the contest and forced Gulacsi into another save.

A minute left in the contest and Brazilian Lucas Moura headed over the crossbar after getting on the end of a cross from left-back Ben Davies.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Fernandes (Lamela 65), Lo Celso, Dele (Ndombele 65), Bergwijn, Moura.

Unused subs: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Dier, Skipp.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi, Mukiele, Halstenberg, Klostermann, Tasende, Laimer (Forsberg 83), Ampadu, Sabitzer, Nkunku (Haidara 74), Schick (Poulsen 77), Werner.

Unused subs: Mvogo, Lookman, Wolf, Olmo.