Tottenham without Hugo Lloris for Norwich City FA Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 04 March 2020

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham will still be without Hugo Lloris for the FA Cup fifth-round tie with Norwich.

The goalkeeper missed Sunday's game against Wolves with a groin problem.

The Frenchman joins striker Harry Kane, midfielder Moussa Sissoko and forward Son Heung-min on the injury list.

Full-back Ryan Sessegnon is back from a hip issue while midfielder Erik Lamela should also be involved as he battles with an on-going groin injury.

Norwich will check on forward Teemu Pukki and midfielder Alexander Tettey, who both missed training through illness this week.

Defender Christoph Zimmermann has again been ruled out by a hamstring tendon problem, while goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann is absent for personal reasons.

Centre-back Timm Klose continues his recovery from a knee problem as the Switzerland international closes in on a first-team return.

But winger Onel Hernandez (knee) and full-back Sam Byram (hamstring) remain sidelined.

