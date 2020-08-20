Tottenham Hotspur fixture list for 2020-2021 Premier League season announced

Tottenham Hotspur will host Everton on the opening day of the 2020-2021 Premier League season. Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham will begin the new Premier League season at home – with Everton making a quick return to north London.

The Toffees arrive on September 12, a little over two months since their last visit, a 1-0 for the home side thanks to a Michael Keane own-goal.

Spurs welcome Newcastle United on the bank holiday weekend with a trip to Southampton in between.

Late November will see back-to-back games with first Manchester City (home) and then Chelsea (away) providing the opposition.

However, that is then immediately followed by the north London derby at home to Arsenal.

The return fixture at the Emirates comes on March 13.

Molineux and Wolves will host the traditional Boxing Day game while there is no New Year’s Day game, newly-promoted Leeds United coming to town one day later.

The run-in through May will Spurs have three of the five games at home, although the final day of the season on May 23 will take them to Leicester City.

English Premier League

September 12 - Everton (h)

September 19 - Southampton (a)

September 26 - Newcastle United (h)

October 3 - Manchester United (a)

October 17 - West Ham United (h)

October 24 - Burnley (a)

October 31 - Brighton & Hove Albion (h)

November 7 - West Bromwich Albion (a)

November 21 - Manchester City (h)

November 28 - Chelsea (a)

December 5 - Arsenal (h)

December 12 - Crystal Palace (a)

December 16 - Liverpool (a)

December 19 - Leicester City (h)

December 26 - Wolverhampton Wanderers (a)

December 28 - Fulham (h)

January 2 - Leeds United (h)

January 12 - Aston Villa (a)

January 16 - Sheffield United (a)

January 27 - Liverpool (h)

January 30 - Brighton & Hove Albion (a)

February 3 - Chelsea (h)

February 6 - West Bromwich Albion (h)

February 13 - Manchester City (a)

February 20 - West Ham United (a)

February 27 - Burnley (h)

March 6 - Crystal Palace (h)

March 13 - Arsenal (a)

March 20 - Southampton (h)

April 3 - Newcastle United (a)

April 10 - Manchester United (h)

April 17 - Everton (a)

April 24 - Fulham (a)

May 1 - Sheffield United (h)

May 8 - Leeds United (a)

May 12 - Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

May 15 - Aston Villa (h)

May 23 - Leicester City (a)