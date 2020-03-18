Search

Spurs chairman Levy says this is the biggest crisis in 20 years

PUBLISHED: 12:10 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 18 March 2020

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis in the stands during the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis in the stands during the Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur chariman Daniel Levy says it’s the biggest crisis he has faced during his 20 year spell at the club amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The FA, Premier League, EFL, Barclays FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Championship collectively agreed to postpone the professional game in England until April, 3, at the earliest.

And the chairman has since released a statement following their 2019 financial results which have to revealed before the end of March.

Chairman, Daniel Levy said: “We are painfully aware that it seems wholly inappropriate to be giving any attention to the prior year’s financial results at a time when so many individuals and businesses face worrying and difficult times.

“We are however legally required to announce these by March, 31, 2020.

“We are all facing uncertain times both at work and in our personal lives. I have spent nearly 20 years growing this club and there have been many hurdles along the way – none of this magnitude – the COVID-19 pandemic is the most serious of them all.

“You will have noticed that we have, as a necessity, ceased all fan-facing operations. With such uncertainty we shall all need to work together to ensure the impact of this crisis does not undermine the future stability of the club.

“This will include working with the wider football industry and its stakeholders to seek to restore the season – but only when it is safe and practical to do so.

“Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our staff, players, partners, supporters and their families.

“We shall look to come out of this stronger and more resilient than ever. Our hope is that the virus peaks over the coming weeks and that we have a summer to enjoy.

“Please look after yourselves and stay safe and healthy. This is more important than football.”

