Tottenham confirm one positive Covid-19 test

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have been informed by the Premier League that they have received one positive test for COVID-19 following the latest round of testing at the club’s training centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Due to medical confidentiality, the individual’s name will not be disclosed.

They are currently asymptomatic and will now self-isolate for seven days, in line with Premier League protocol, before undergoing further testing.

Spurs shall continue to strictly adhere to the Premier League’s Return to Training protocol, which ensures the training centre remains a safe and virus-free working environment.