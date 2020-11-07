Search

Tottenham head coach Amoros thought they deserved more from cup tie with Chelsea

PUBLISHED: 22:00 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:00 07 November 2020

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Siri Worm battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert (right) and Tottenham Hotspur's Siri Worm battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental League Cup Group B match at Kingsmeadow, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur women head coach Juan Amoros said he thought they deserved a bit more from the 2-0 loss in their Continental League Cup game on Tuesday, against last years cup winners Chelsea.

The game consisted of a good battle between the two teams and it wasn’t until the 70th minute that Erin Cuthbert managed to give the home side the lead, from a long-range shot.

“I think the performance was very positive. The girls today did everything we asked them to do,” Amoros said.

“The performance lasted 90 (minutes), I think we just needed a bit of luck.”

The coach was disappointed not to get a win and three points in their group, where they currently sit second.

Despite the first goal going in with 20 minutes remaining he said: “After that we had a period where we had 4/5 corners in a row, great saves by the keeper.”

“The penalty is just a penalty, it’s not even on purpose, it’s a shot that hits the hand of (Kerys) Harrop.”

The penalty was scored by Melanie Leupolz in the 86th minute which left Tottenham very little time to get something out of the game.

“I cannot single out any one of them. Everyone that wore a Spurs shirt today (Tuesday), did it with pride, did it with honour,” Amoros said.

Spurs host Reading in the Women’s Super League at the weekend, and they will hope to get a win from that.

“We did something that hopefully we can build on to get three points on Saturday against Reading.”

Spurs defender Shelina Zardorsky also explained the improvement in the visiting sides performance, which made it difficult for the home side to break them down.

“It’s one of the first games where I felt like everyone was ready to give it literally everything on the field and I think credit to us all for doing that,” Zardorsky said.

“No excuses, we’re here to win,I think today was a step forward and it’s about putting together those 90 minute performances.”

