Search

Advanced search

Surgery rules out Tottenham striker Parrott

PUBLISHED: 16:22 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 30 May 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham's Troy Parrott warming up before a Republic of Ireland match in Dublin

Tottenham's Troy Parrott warming up before a Republic of Ireland match in Dublin

PA Archive/PA Images

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is expected to miss the proposed Premier League restart after having his appendix removed.

The teenager, who has made four appearances this term, was suffering from appendicitis and was sent for surgery by the club’s medical staff.

He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation before returning to training later in June.

You may also want to watch:

A Spurs statement read: “Troy Parrott has undergone surgery to remove his appendix.

“The young striker was found to have early signs of appendicitis after reporting abdominal pain to our medical staff. He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and returning to training later in June.”

Parrott, 18, has been a peripheral figure this season, despite clamouring for a chance following Harry Kane’s injury in January.

Boss Jose Mourinho insisted he was not ready for regular action, even though he received a full international cap for the Republic Of Ireland.

Spurs are due to restart their season against Manchester United over the weekend of June 19-21 with a full complement of attacking players.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

‘Wild West’: ‘Boy racers’ descend on Alexandra Palace roads as police promise crackdown

Cars parked on the pavement near Alexandra Park. Picture: Railway Cottages Residents Association

Most Read

Wildcat on the loose: Police called after designer cat spotted

The Savannah cat looked

Young person stabbed in fight near Alexandra Palace

An air ambulance on the scene. Picture: Carmen Dalmau

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘This is a massive challenge’: Alexandra Palace faces £1m funding gap as it asks public to help plug lockdown shortfall

Chief executive Louise Stewart says it is

‘Wild West’: ‘Boy racers’ descend on Alexandra Palace roads as police promise crackdown

Cars parked on the pavement near Alexandra Park. Picture: Railway Cottages Residents Association

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Coronavirus: Government guidelines pave way for elite sport’s return

Racehorses gallop past the grandstand at Newmarket racecourse

Coronavirus: West Indies ‘approve proposed tour of England’

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer (left) in action against England during the 2019 ICC World Cup

Tottenham’s Kane sets Champions League target

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane appears dejected whilst walking past the trophy after the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Surgery rules out Tottenham striker Parrott

Tottenham's Troy Parrott warming up before a Republic of Ireland match in Dublin

Arsenal’s Peyraud-Magnin ‘on Bordeaux radar’

Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin
Drive 24