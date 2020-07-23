Tottenham Women sign Harrop

Kerys Harrop in action for Birmingham City Women last season PA Archive/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women have announced their first summer signing as defender Kerys Harrop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harrop has put pen to paper at the Lilywhites until 2022 and will wear the number five shirt in north London during the 2020-21 season.

She played for Birmingham City for 20 years as she came up through the ranks of the Club’s RTC and Academy before making her first-team debut when she was 15 years old against Arsenal.

Harrop started the 2012 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea and also captained the Blues during the 2017 FA Cup final at Wembley.

She was also a member of the side who finished runners-up in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League for two consecutive seasons in 2011 and 2012

The defender has also been involved with England at Under-19 and Under-23 level and was part of the younger squad which won the European Championships in Belarus in 2009.

Harrop was also a member of the Great Britain team who won a gold medal at the 2013 World University Games in Kazan and told the club website: “Coming to Spurs is a very exciting challenge for me and I know that the club are heading in a positive direction.

You may also want to watch:

“I want to continue to develop as a player under the management of Karen (Hills) and Juan (Amoros), and give my all to the club both on and off the pitch.

“Having previously played in FA Cup finals and in the Champions League, I want to experience that again and I’m hopeful of doing that here at Spurs.”

*The Women’s Super League and Championship have returned no positive coronavirus tests from the 1,194 carried out in the league’s second batch of testing, the Football Association has confirmed.

A total of 1,194 tests were carried out at clubs between Sunday, July 12 and Sunday, July 19.

That follows one positive result being returned from 802 tests conducted across the previous eight days.

Clubs are currently required to test players twice a week under strict protocols that also initially restrict players to small-group training and demand their temperatures are checked upon arrival.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United all returned to training last week as they were required to follow the new protocols.

The FA has targeted the weekend of September 5-6 as the date for the start of the 2020-21 WSL season.