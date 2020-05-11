Search

Advanced search

Tottenham ‘will not let Ndombele leave’ this summer

PUBLISHED: 18:39 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 11 May 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele gets past Red Star Belgrade's Jose Alberto Canas during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele gets past Red Star Belgrade's Jose Alberto Canas during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham have no intention of allowing record signing Tanguy Ndombele to leave this summer.

Ndombele has been linked with a move away from Spurs after a difficult first season in the Premier League, with reports suggesting Barcelona and Liverpool will try and sign him.

However, the PA news agency understands the north London club will not be letting the France international leave whenever the transfer window reopens, either on loan or permanently.

You may also want to watch:

The 23-year-old joined Spurs last summer for a club-record fee of £55million plus add-ons from Lyon, but has struggled to make an impact in his debut campaign in England.

He has found it difficult to cope with the physicality of the league, suffering repeated injury problems, and has only produced the goods in fleeting moments.

Speculation about his future has been rife ever since boss Jose Mourinho singled him out for criticism after the 1-1 draw at Burnley – the club’s last Premier League game before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Mourinho’s commitment to his club’s record signing was clear, when – with the country in the first few weeks of a lockdown – the Portuguese was spotted holding a one-on-one training session with the midfielder in a public park.

Rumours have continued to circulate, with Barcelona, Liverpool and Lyon among his reported suitors, but after French media suggested Ndombele was considering his future at the club, he appeared to nail his colours to his mast by posting an Instagram video of this season’s highlights, with the caption “nothing to report”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Cocaine, gun, ammunition and £25,000 cash seized from Hornsey flat as two men charged

The .32 calibre pistol recovered from the property in Hornsey High Street. Picture: National Crime Agency

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Cocaine, gun, ammunition and £25,000 cash seized from Hornsey flat as two men charged

The .32 calibre pistol recovered from the property in Hornsey High Street. Picture: National Crime Agency

Coronavirus in London: TfL say commuters must wear face masks – and warn us not expect public transport to be back to normal any time soon

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Coronavirus: Hampstead Heath ponds close

A man lowers himself into the Highgate Men's Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham ‘will not let Ndombele leave’ this summer

Tottenham Hotspur's Tanguy Ndombele gets past Red Star Belgrade's Jose Alberto Canas during the UEFA Champions League Group B match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Arsenal legend Wright reveals online racist abuse

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright

Coronavirus: Professional sport in England could resume behind closed doors

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

Looking back: Arsenal Women end seven-year wait to lift WSL trophy

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 11

Martina Navratilova triumphantly holds up the Wimbledon Ladies Singles trophy after her victory over No2 seed Chris Evert Lloyd
Drive 24