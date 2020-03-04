FA Cup penalties thriller: Spurs go out to Norwich in the fifth round

Giovani Lo Celso (left) has a shot on goal under pressure from Jamal Lewis. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

It came down to penalties to decide the winner in a hard-fought FA Cup fifth round tie between Tottenham and Norwich City

Jan Vertonghen his goal in the first half against Norwich. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire Jan Vertonghen his goal in the first half against Norwich. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

Spurs went out after misses from Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes, having gone ahead in the first half of the match through a Jan Vertonghen header.

A second half Norwich equaliser from Josip Drmic took the game to extra time and penalties followed.

Norwich came to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium knowing that although relegation is a very strong possibility, progress in the FA Cup against this Spurs side was by no means beyond them.

Having clawed their way through the third and fourth rounds against Middlesborough and Southampton, a stuttering Spurs wanted to get through this one cleanly, especially as there were no replays from here.

The first half largely went Spurs's way, although it wasn't without its nervy moments.

A left-hand side of Vertonghen and Bergwijn showed some uncertainty in the opening minutes and Norwich seemed to have a man over. But the pair grew into the game and Vertonghen proved to be one of the most influential players.

Spurs's brightest spark was undoubtedly Giovani Lo Celso who, with Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp, making a rare start, dominated the midfield.

The Argentine drove forward at every opportunity and on 10 minutes he benefitted from some neat play by Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn, only to see his shot saved.

After some good pressure, the goal came when Skipp broke up play and Bergwijn made progress down the wing before being fouled.

Lo Celso curled the free kick in and, while Krul hesitated, Vertonghen rose at the far post to head it in.

Spurs continued to threaten through Lukas and Lo Celso. Dele Alli, playing furthest forward, often cut a frustrated figure.

The first real danger from Norwich came after the half hour mark.

Vertonghan hooked the ball away after a scramble and then, minutes later Vorm saved a Buendia shot and then a second, which narrowly avoids spinning back into the goal.

Norwich started the second half well, with a block from Vertonghen preventing a clear Drmic shot. On 55 minutes Vorm managed to hold onto a deflected shot from Lukas Rupp.

A minute later, a rash challenge from Skipp gave Norwich a free kick in a dangerous area just outside the box. Vrancic's strike fell harmlessly on the top of the net.

Just as the game was gaining a bit of bite, Erik Lamela came on to add to it, in place of the hard working Moura.

It looked like the Canaries had found their equaliser when a long ball was pulled back by Max Aarons, only for Drmic to skew his shot past the post.

Drmic did find the net a minute later when Vorm spilled a shot and it ricocheted off his leg over the forlorn keeper.

With the goal, Norwich had the bit between their teeth and seemed likely to add another.

But Spurs picked up momentum again, with the best chance falling to Aurier - only for Godfrey to clear it off the line.

On 90 minutes, a Dier header from a corner again failed to find the net, and as time ran out Dier was again agonisingly close to heading in.

Some tired looking players came on for the second half, with Spurs having the best of the early pressure.

However Norwich came closest, Dier narrowly missing his own goal. Moments later a curled cross field ball and Aurier turned his defender inside out before shooting into the arms of Krul.

One of the biggest cheers of the night came with Troy Parrott coming on for Alli - the moment for which many Spurs fans had been waiting. His first touch was a good one, setting Fernandes free on the left.

The second half of extra time started with Norwich pressure - Adam Idah looping a header over.

But at the other end Lamela looked lively, creating a chance for Lo Celso, who saw his shot saved.

Receiving the ball on the edge of the box, Lamela continued to cause problems, Krul clutching th ball ahead of Lo Celso's outstretched boot.

Perhaps the best chance of the game came with a Lo Celso run across the box and a drag back to Fernandes, whose shot flew over.

Just before the final whistle a perfect break nearly came to Spurs, before Skipp failed to find a striker at the end of his run.