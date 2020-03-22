Spurs attacker Bergwijn has vowed to come back stronger from injury

Norwich City's Emi Buendia (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn battle for the ball during the FA Cup fifth round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Steven Bergwijn has vowed to come back stronger after making positive steps towards an earlier return date.

The 22-year-old has impressed since making the January switch from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and even provided Spurs fans a highlight reel goal on his debut as he volleyed home in their 2-0 victory against Manchester City

The Netherlands international’s instant impact was curtailed by an ankle ligament injury sustained in Tottenham’s 1-1 draw at Burnley earlier this month.

“At the moment I got the kick (at Burnley), I thought it was serious. I was in so much pain and that night, I couldn’t sleep,” Bergwijn told Tottenham’s official website.

“I’m making progress. I can walk now, so that’s good news. It was bad, but we’re making progress and I’ll come back stronger.”

The English game will not return until April 30 “at the earliest” due to the coronavirus pandemic and Bergwijn says the spread of the virus has given everyone a sense of perspective on life.

“It’s a difficult time for everyone,” he added. “I see now in Holland it’s crazy, how people have to stay at home. I don’t know, difficult times.

“We have to stay together in this difficult time, but it’s not only about us, now it’s about families and the people outside (the club).

“It’s not about football anymore. It’s about your health and that’s (most) important.”

Spurs striker Harry Kane and attacker Heung-Min Son are also working their way back to full fitness.

Head coach Jose Mourinho originally expected Bergwijn to miss the rest of the season but with everything up in the air and it now expected to be extended the Dutchman could still return.