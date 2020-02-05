Spurs Bergwijn reveals Mourinho told him when 'when you're dead, you're dead'

Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn (left) and Manchester City's Nicolas Otamendi battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Debutant Steven Bergwijn admitted Jose Mourinho ordered him to push on through the pain barrier before his debut goal in the 2-0 win against Manchester City.

The 23-year-old was praised by his new boss Mourinho for not only his work on ball but his efforts when winning the ball back.

And the new signing revealed Mourinho simply told him to give all he could after starting just days after joining the club before the transfer window slammed shut from PSV.

"It was very hard, especially the first half, very difficult," the Dutch international told the club's official website.

"After that, I thought we played well. I had to work hard but he [Mourinho] told me 'when you're dead, you're dead', so I gave everything."

The attacking midfielder found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to break the deadlock against City just three minutes after their opponents had been reduced to 10-men as Oleksandr Zinchenko was handed a second yellow for pulling down Harry Winks as he broke forward.

"It's unbelievable, this feeling is a dream for me to make my debut and score against Manchester City," Bergwijn smiled.

"It was a corner kick, I think the ball came to Lucas (Moura), who gave it to me, and my first touch was good and I just shot it directly.

"I saw the ball go in and I almost cried. When the ball left my foot I had a feeling it was going in and it went in."

"The guys jumped on me, so I had no time to do my celebration well, but it's amazing."

Bergwijn will now have time to settle in during the winter break and get some rest ahead of their return against Aston Villa on Sunday, February, 16.