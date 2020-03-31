Search

Tottenham allow stadium to be used to support vulnerable people during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:10 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 31 March 2020

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham have allowed their stadium to be used to support vulnerable individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs, whose 62,000-seater stadium is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, have held discussions with Haringey Council, the Greater London Authority and the NHS about making use of their arena.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “As a club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the wider community - never has this been more important than it is now.

“We are immensely proud of the efforts of everybody involved in the fight against COVID-19 and see today as just the start of what we can do as a club to assist.”

The first step has seen the car park, built under the stadium, used as a storage base for food.

Food charities The Felix Project, FareShare and City Harvest, London’s three largest surplus food distributors, have formed the London Food Alliance to ensure most vulnerable people within the capital do not go hungry during the current crisis.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has been open for almost one year, is serving as one of Haringey’s two hubs, along with Alexandra Palace - where high-profile darts and snooker events are held.

Coronavirus: Ten Covid-19 patients die at Royal Free Hospital, NHS confirms

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

Coronavirus: "Serious concerns" over Muswell Hill construction workers as developer promises "corrective action"

Some construction workers are faced with contracting coronavirus - or going without pay. Picture: John Mathias

"It was a party": Fortune Green barbecue group dispersed by police for flouting coronavirus social distancing

The group, pictured with a barbecue, Lucozade and Nando's sauce, listened to music before Met officers arrived. Picture: Submitted

There With You: Teddy bears and rainbows light up Camden windows

Picture: Cllr Lorna Russell

Camden Police issue first Covid-19 fines and arrest man who threatened coronavirus by spitting

Camden officers have warned people to follow government guidelines. Picture: Met Police

