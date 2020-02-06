Spurs boss Mourinho admits Southampton were the better team in FA Cup win

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho admitted the best team lost as his side progressed into the fifth round of the FA Cup with victory over Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Spurs will now face Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round after Heung-Min Son's late penalty sealed a 3-2 victory in the fourth replay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mourinho's men looked to be heading out of the competition with less than 20 minutes remaining as Saints goals from Shane Long and Danny Ings overturned an early Jack Stephens own goal.

But Lucas Moura levelled before Heung-Min Son set up a home tie with Norwich next month from the penalty spot. "The best team on the pitch lost. If you look at it in a pragmatic way of forgetting that they had their best player, their best team, they had one more day to rest, we were really in trouble to build the team," Mourinho admitted.

"Lots of fatigue from the City match.

"These important items but if you analyse just in a simple, pragmatic way the best team lost.

"They were better than us, stronger physically than us, faster than us, they pressed, they had intensity, they had chances. They were the best team.

"But I cannot forget all the other circumstances and my players they were phenomenal.

"The way they reacted was fantastic. Showed incredible heart and connection with the crowd and they gave absolutely everything.

"So I think the best team lost but we deserved to win."

It was a return to the starting line-up for youngster Ryan Sessegnon in the clash but the boss still feels the youngster has alot to learn to adapt to playing the left-back role regularly.

"No, he was okay. Of course he's not a left-back. I told him at the beginning since I arrived that I have a way to develop to be a solid left-back so it's not easy for him.

"Again I repeat we are in a position where everybody has to give what they can give and I'm so, so pleased for the lads."

The fifth round tie is set to be played in the first week of March.