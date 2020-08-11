Spurs capture main transfer target in midfielder Hojbjerg as Walker-Peters leaves club

Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Premier League rivals Southampton on a five-year contract.

Norwich City's Josip Drmic tackles Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Norwich City's Josip Drmic tackles Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich.

Højbjerg, who turned 25 last week, made a total of 128 appearances and scored five goals during his four-year spell at Southampton having joined them from Bayern Munich in 2016.

The Denmark international moved to Bayern from Brøndby IF in July, 2012, making his debut later that season against 1. FC Nürnberg at the age of 17, and in doing so, became the youngest player ever to represent them in the Bundesliga.

He was named Danish Talent of the Year in 2013 and started the 2014 German Cup final, where Bayern overcame Borussia Dortmund 2-0 after extra time.

His time in Germany also saw him enjoy loan spells at FC Augsburg, who he helped to Europa League qualification in 2015, and FC Schalke, where he made more than 30 appearances during the 2015/16 campaign.

Sheffield United's John Fleck (left) and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Sheffield United's John Fleck (left) and Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton.

Hojbjerg made his move to the Premier League with Southampton in 2016, helping them to the EFL Cup final in his first season and was named Club Captain in December, 2018.

On the international stage, Højbjerg has collected 33 caps for Denmark to date, with his debut coming as an 18-year-old in their 1-0 win over Sweden in May, 2014.

In other news a separate £12million deal for Spurs right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who spent the second half of last season on loan at St Mary’s, to join the Saints has also been concluded.

The right-back, who helped England to glory in the 2017 Under-20s World Cup, spent the second half of last season on loan with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men and impressed, prompting Southampton to sign him permanently.

Walker-Peters has penned a five-year contract on the south coast, ending a lengthy stay with Spurs, who he joined as a youngster.

The youngster said: “I’m delighted to have signed here. The last few months on loan have been great for me and a lot of fun too. I’ve really enjoyed my football, the atmosphere here and also the style of play.

“The club definitely fits the way I like to play, and I hope that people were able to see that during the last month or so of the season.”