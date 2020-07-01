Search

Aurier hopes Tottenham can use new ‘neutral’ atmosphere to their advantage in games

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 July 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (left) and Everton's Lucas Digne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

PA Wire/PA Images

Spurs right-back Serge Aurier is hoping they can take advantage of the new ‘neutral’ atmospheres on their travels for the rest of the campaign – starting with thie trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United tonight (Thursday, 6pm).

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld (left) and Serge Aurier battle with Everton's Andre Gomes (centre) and Richarlison during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld (left) and Serge Aurier battle with Everton's Andre Gomes (centre) and Richarlison during the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.

With social distancing measures forcing all Premier League games to be played behind-closed-doors for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as the country continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the normal passion and noise inside stadia has been replaced with an eerie silence.

And Ivory Coast international Aurier admitted it makes it harder with no fans present, although they can treat every match the same now.

“Before, with the fans, it pushed the players,” Aurier told the club website. “When we have the fans, it is much easier for me, we play football for that, we play for the fans, we play for people to come to the stadium. That always give us a big motivation.

“Every player loves that passion and intensity from the stands. Of course, we keep our motivation with or without the fans being there whenever we play but, of course, it is difficult.

You may also want to watch:

“We know it is also difficult for the fans, though, as they can’t come to the stadium. We feel that.

“We are playing in an almost neutral environment now. For me, when we go and play away, it will be like playing at home and we need to keep that mentality. Without the fans, it is not the same.”

Spurs are also set to play host to Everton on Monday evening (8pm) in their second fixture of the week as they continue in their bid to chase down the Champions League places.

“The best way to give energy to the fans is to win these games. We know everyone is watching,” added Aurier.

“The gaffer said it to us during the last game, and I think it’s right, that when we play, we need to understand that everyone is watching.

“There might not be anyone watching in the stadium, but they are all watching on the TV. So, we need to give our all for them and we need to feel how they feel at home.”

It is a tough task for Jose Mourinho’s side to find a way into the top four with only seven fixtures left as they sat in seventh place nine points adrift of Chelsea in midweek, before the west London club’s trip to lowly West Ham last night.

