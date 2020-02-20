Player ratings: Lloris and Lo Celso put in best efforts in average Spurs display

RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Giovani Lo Celso battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Jacob Ranson provides Tottenham Hotspur players ratings after their 1-0 defeat to Red Bull Leipzig in the Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura rues a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura rues a missed chance during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Hugo Lloris (8) - The French shot-stopper kept the score at 1-0 by pulling off some vital point blank efforts from Red Bull Leipzig. Made two saves in the opening two minutes before making another big save on the stroke of half-time and two more in the second-half.

Serge Aurier (5) - The right-back has been slowly improving this season, but was caught out lots, and his positioning was awful. He didn't produce anything going forward either and Leipzig enjoyed plenty of success down his side.

Toby Alderweireld (6) - Alderweireld was solid, dealt with majority of what came at him, won lots in the air and made a lot of clearances when Leipzig really attacked Spurs.

Davinson Sanchez (6) - Much like his defensive partner, solid and dealt with things well, while he had some vital clearances and interceptions in the first-half.

RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Ben Davies (5) - The Welshman gave away the penalty that cost that dearly as he brought down Konrad Laimer with a clumsy tackle.

Harry Winks (6) - Winks had a tough task of trying to keep the strong Leipzig midfield at bay, started slowly, but eventually made a few key interceptions later on in the match.

Gedson Fernandes (6) - Started brightly, wanted to get on the ball and make something happen, but was often forced back to cover Aurier and slowly faded as the game worn on.

Giovanni Lo Celso (7.5) - The bright spark for Spurs going forward, the Argentine was full of energy, created the few chances the hosts had. Played Bergwijn through early on, had a shot at hour mark, and then his curling free-kick was tipped on to the post by the keeper with 20 minutes to go.

Dele Alli (4) - Struggled to make any real impact, lost the ball too many times, and chucked a water bottle and one of his boots after being substituted in the 65th minute.

Steven Bergwijn (5)- Didn't make the impact he has in previous games since arrving at the club during the January transfer window. The attacking midfielder did test the Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi early on however.

Lucas Moura (5) - The Brazilian had a tough night up front, struggled to get on the ball, and hold it up when it did come his way. He tried hard and battled, but nothing went in his favour. Lucas had a glorious chance in the 88th minute to equalise but he headed it over the bar.

Substitutes:

Erik Lamela (6) - A decent return from injury as he looked to get forward and help Spurs find an equaliser.

Tanguy Ndombele (5) - Glimpses of his talent were shown, used his strength, but lost the ball too often and didn't create anything to help Spurs get back into the tie.