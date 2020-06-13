Search

Advanced search

Mourinho: Tottenham must adapt to empty stadiums

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 June 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

PA Wire/PA Images

Jose Mourinho has emphasised the importance of his Tottenham players getting used to empty stadiums as they prepare to resume their Premier League campaign against Manchester United next Friday night.

Spurs played Norwich in a friendly at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday to get a feel for playing in their cavernous home without the backing of their fans, with the match divided into four periods of 30 minutes to give more players the chance to get some meaningful time on the pitch.

“It was a good training session,” Mourinho said in an interview with the club. “We needed minutes, we needed to know the feeling of playing here without our supporters and to have this training sessions with another Premier League team is the best thing.

“We have to adapt to this new reality, which is what we tried to do, to have a feeling of playing with an empty stadium.

You may also want to watch:

“The points are there to fight for, and with or without fans, the points are there on the pitch and ourselves and United will have to fight for them.”

Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko, Son Heung-Min and Steven Bergwijn were all involved, having recovered from injury during the shutdown.

“We decided to mix them and to give almost the same amount of minutes to everyone,” Mourinho said.

“We didn’t want any players to be into the limits of fatigue and of course nobody played the four periods.

“What we work on tactically we do in the training ground but the match was much more about competing, getting minutes, intensity and it’s very important to do it and to have this last week without any injuries.

“We all know that in these first matches, and in the friendlies, there’s also the risk of getting some injuries.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Most Read

Slew of graffiti the ‘worst’ in West Hampstead ‘for a decade’

Graffiti daubed in West Hampstead. Picture: Ian Cohen

Man who admitted attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in Hampstead has sentence reduced on appeal

Metropolitan Police undated handout photo of Ashley Smith, the armed attacker who attempted to rob two Arsenal footballers of luxury watches worth £200,000, who has had his sentence cut on appeal. Picture: PA/Met Police

Tottenham’s Alli banned over coronavirus joke

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Haringey children’s chief sacked over handling of damning High Court case – but she defends actions as ‘putting children first’

Cllr Zena Brabazon (far right) as part of Cllr Joe Ejiofor's initial, now much-changed, cabinet. Picture: Haringey Council

Black Lives Matter: More than 300 attend Highgate protest while MP attends ‘powerful’ Crouch End demo

Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate's Pond Square. Picture: Isla Kammerling

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Mourinho: Tottenham must adapt to empty stadiums

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Rugby: Player strike ‘would be foolhardy’ says Lord Myners

A Premiership Rugby match ball

Lloris: Tottenham cannot afford losses when Premier League restarts

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris reacts during the UEFA Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid.

Coronavirus: Pakistan tour ‘not linked to return visit’

Pakistan's Misbah ul Haq

Dubious decisions from bizarre Olympic boxing events down the years

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London
Drive 24