Spurs midfielder Wanyama joins MLS side Montreal Impact

Spurs' Victor Wanyama celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match against Huddersfield Town at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has joined MLS outfit Montreal Impact on a free transfer.

Wanyama, 28, has made just four appearances for Spurs this season, with his only start coming in the Carabao Cup loss at Colchester United.

"We wish Victor well for the future," the Premier League club said.

Impact, managed by Arsenal great Thierry Henry, beat New Engand Revolution in their opening game of the Major League Soccer season on Saturday.

The Canadian club finished ninth in the Eastern Conference in the 2019 campaign, well short of the play-offs.

Kenyan midfielder Wanyama became a key player for Spurs after arriving from Southampton in June 2016, making 47 appearances in all competitions as Mauricio Pochettino's side finished second in the Premier League behind Chelsea that season.

But a knee cartilage injury at the start of the following campaign, and more knee issues in 2018/19, derailed his Spurs career and limited him to just 24 more starts.

Spurs agreed a £13.6m deal with Belgian side Club Bruges for Wanyama in August, but the move collapsed before the transfer deadline, and he now departs for Montreal.