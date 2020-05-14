Search

Advanced search

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

PUBLISHED: 07:15 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 14 May 2020

PA Sport

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

England international Dele Alli was attacked when two armed raiders broke into his home.

Tottenham midfielder Alli was punched in the mouth by two masked intruders armed with knives and ordered to hand over valuables, The Sun reported.

The paper said that 24-year-old Alli was playing pool with his brother and his girlfriend at his home in Hadley Wood, in north east London, in the early hours of Wednesday morning when the incident happened.

The two robbers also attacked one of Alli’s friends before fleeing with two of his watches and jewellery belonging to his girlfriend, model Ruby Mae, it added.

Alli described the ordeal as a “horrible experience”.

He tweeted: “Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman added: “Police were called at approximately 12.35am on Wednesday, May 13, to reports of a robbery at a residential address.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing.

“Two male occupants at the property suffered minor facial injuries after being assaulted. They did not require hospital treatment.

“There have been no arrests. Enquiries into the circumstances continue.”

A club spokesman said: “We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him. We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

The latest raid comes two months after fellow Tottenham player Jan Vertonghen’s family was robbed at knifepoint while he was away on Champions League duty.

The defender was part of the squad that travelled to Germany for the last-16 second leg with RB Leipzig in March when four thieves wearing balaclavas raided his home.

They were armed with knives, but Vertonghen’s wife and two children were unharmed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Most Read

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor showcases her interior styling in Grand Designs Camden house

Deborah Sheridan-Taylor Grand Designs house

Fascinating history of unique village within a village

Baroness Burdett-Coutts set up the quiet enclave using striking gothic architecture

Camden cocaine dealers convicted after police find them with £1.4m worth of drugs and £200k cash

Cocaine dealers Egli Hazizolli (left) and Mikeljan Baca (right). Picture: Met Police

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham star Dele Alli robbed at knifepoint at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli during the Premier League match against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

New battle looms over dream of a rehomed Abacus Belsize school

Camden's planning committee vote unanimously against proposals that would see Abacus School relocating to the former Hampstead Police Station at a meeting on November 14 Picture: Polly Hancock

Coronavirus: Competitors and coaches ‘must understand risks’

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street

FIFA, reading and puzzles having been keeping Spurs youngster Sessegnon busy

Southampton's Sofiane Boufal (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon (right) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round replay match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Flyerz Hockey keep members engaged as Sport England’s Club Matters hub expands

Flyerz Hockey members at a Pro League match at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre
Drive 24