Crystal Palace snap up Spurs midfielder Coral-Jade Haines

PUBLISHED: 12:44 04 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 04 August 2020

Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham and Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham and Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Crystal Palace Women have completed the signing of Coral-Jade Haines from Women’s Super League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019Danielle van de Donk of Arsenal and Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Haines becomes the second signing from north London this summer as goalkeeper Chloe Morgan has also linked up with Dean Davenport’s side.

Haines can play either as a midfielder or as a striker and has played senior football since the age of 16 after making her debut for Birmingham City.

During her time at the Blues she was part of the squad that reached the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals.

Last season at Tottenham she found game-time hard to come by playing just three Women’s Super League games starting two of those.

You may also want to watch:

Haines has represented England at under-19 level and made her debut for the team in October 2013 during a match against Norway.

Haines said: “The club has the drive and tools to do well in the Championship this year.

“The coaches have implemented a learning environment - their attention to the technical detail is the best I have experienced for a long time.

“I’ve learnt a few things already and I can’t wait to add more to my game and hopefully help the club have a successful year.”

At just 24, it is remarkable the amount of experience Coral-Jade already has and arriving with Champions League appearances under her belt will inspire the squad with similar aspirations.

“The early signs in training are good; she has slotted in well. Her versatility in midfield and up top will be hugely beneficial to us.”

