Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga to miss Spurs Europa League clash with LASK

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left), Erik Lamela, Eric Dier and Serge Aurier celebrate winning the penalty shoot-out after the final whistle of the Carabao Cup fourth round match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho confirmed Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga would miss the Europa League game against LASK Linz.

Dier (hamstring) and Tanganga (thigh) were absent from training on Wednesday, but Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso were back after missing the weekend match with West Ham.

Mourinho refused to give any hints about his team selection, other than that Davinson Sanchez would start.

“The only player I can confirm is starting is Davinson Sanchez, who will be at the press conference,” Mourinho said. “The only thing I ask is that you don’t ask him about his amazing goal on Sunday.”

Sanchez scored an own goal as Tottenham threw away a 3-0 lead in the final 10 minutes to draw with West Ham on Sunday.

But Mourinho dismissed suggestions it had been “Spursy” performance, a tag the team have been saddled with in the past when they have fallen short when in sight of the finish line.

He said: “I believe that winning 3-0 in minute 80, we can play 50 more matches and it’s not going to happen again, so I don’t want to be sticking on this.

“No stories about ‘Spursy’ and this kind of thing. We just need to defend better from set pieces.”

Mourinho has left Danny Rose out of his 25-man Premier League and Europa League squads.

The left-back is out of favour at Spurs but was not able to find a move away during the transfer window.

Mourinho said: “Danny is not part of our squad. Danny wanted very, very much to leave in the January window last season. Why? Because he wanted to play and play and play.”

He added: “With Danny, the players and agents make the market. If the agent didn’t find a solution for Danny to move then it’s a question you have to ask him.”