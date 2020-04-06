Search

Advanced search

Tottenham forward Son will complete his military service in South Korea

PUBLISHED: 16:29 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 06 April 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son will complete his mandatory four-week military service in South Korea during the Premier League shutdown, the club has announced.

Spurs gave Son permission to return to his homeland last month and he will begin conscription in late April after the Premier League was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus shutdown.

You may also want to watch:

Son was given special exemption from South Korea’s mandatory 21-month military service for all able-bodied males under the age of 28 when he captained his country to a gold medal in the Asian Games in September 2018 but he is still required to complete a shortened month-long assignment, originally scheduled for the summer break.

The club’s medical staff are still in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on February, 16 and continues to train.

The South Korean International had surgery on his arm in South Korea before returning to the UK at the end of February to continue his rehabilitation, prior to the initial announcement of the professional game in England being suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Pollution plummets across Camden, as coronavirus lockdown reduces traffic

Simon Birkett, founder of Clean Air in London, said the data showed how much pollution was generated by London traffic.

Most Read

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Basketball: Jordan, Bulls documentary ‘The Last Dance’ debuts on Netflix

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Clippers during a game at Staples Centre in Los Angeles in 1998 (pic NBAE/Getty Images)

English Collective of Prostitutes: Sex workers won’t survive ‘hidden’ coronavirus crisis without government support

The English Collective of Prostitutes says Whitehall must step in to provide financial relief. Picture: English Collective of Prostitutes

Recovering from coronavirus – ‘It has been no picnic’

Journalist Rachel Roberts.

Pollution plummets across Camden, as coronavirus lockdown reduces traffic

Simon Birkett, founder of Clean Air in London, said the data showed how much pollution was generated by London traffic.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham forward Son will complete his military service in South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball

Coronavirus: The Open Championship cancelled

The 2020 Open Championship has been cancelled

Matchroom Boxing launch Fighting Fit series on Sky Sports

Conor Benn celebrates after his WBA Continental welterweight title win at the O2 Arena in October

Spurs Harry Kane urges people to remain calm during coronavirus pandemic

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Boxing; British Olympians who challenged and conquered the world

John H Stracey sends Amercian Hedgemon Lewis through the ropes in their world welterweight title clash at Wembley
Drive 24