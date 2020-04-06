Tottenham forward Son will complete his military service in South Korea

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham forward Heung-min Son will complete his mandatory four-week military service in South Korea during the Premier League shutdown, the club has announced.

Spurs gave Son permission to return to his homeland last month and he will begin conscription in late April after the Premier League was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Son was given special exemption from South Korea’s mandatory 21-month military service for all able-bodied males under the age of 28 when he captained his country to a gold medal in the Asian Games in September 2018 but he is still required to complete a shortened month-long assignment, originally scheduled for the summer break.

The club’s medical staff are still in regular contact as he concludes his recovery after fracturing his arm in our 3-2 win against Aston Villa on February, 16 and continues to train.

The South Korean International had surgery on his arm in South Korea before returning to the UK at the end of February to continue his rehabilitation, prior to the initial announcement of the professional game in England being suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Son will return to London following the conclusion of his military service in May.