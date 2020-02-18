Spurs suffer huge injury blow with Heung-Min Son suffering a fractured arm

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (left) and Aston Villa's Bjorn Engels battle for the ball PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur have suffered another huge injury blow as they confirmed that Heung-Min Son will be out for "a number of weeks" after suffering a fractured arm against Aston Villa.

The South Korean star scored twice in the weekend's 3-2 win over Aston Villa, including a 94th minute winner, but he suffered an arm injury during the first half of the encounter at Villa Park.

A club statement said: "Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son's rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks."

The injury will come as a major blow to Tottenham, with Harry Kane already sidelined with a hamstring injury, leaving them with very little options in attack.