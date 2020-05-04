Spurs Harry Winks admits he would not enjoy behind closed doors return

Southampton's Nathan Redmond (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Winks in action PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham and England midfielder Harry Winks believes most players would be against resuming the Premier League season behind closed doors.

The Premier League has launched ‘Project Restart’ in a bid to conclude the 2019/20 season which has been suspended by the coronavirus pandemic.

It is widely accepted that any resumption of play, which has been suspended since early March, would have to be without any fans while clubs have also understood to have been told that all games must be played at neutral venues.

Glenn Murray and Sergio Aguero are just two Premier League players to already have spoken out about their concerns over returning from a safety point of view.

Now Winks, who was part of the England squad that played a behind-closed-doors game in Croatia, has voiced his discontent at the idea of playing behind closed doors, but accepts players may have no choice.

“It’s a possibility of course and that could happen. It’s probably something that not every Premier League player wants to do,” he told BBC Five Live.

“It’s a strange situation not having the fans there. That’s what makes football, that’s what makes the atmosphere.

“It’s what everybody plays for and lives for, it’s for the fans. When you can’t hear chanting, when you can’t hear the crowd it’s going to be a strange situation.

“We had it last season with Croatia away and it was a very strange situation to be involved in.

“It’s not something that I like and I know a lot of players feel the same way. It’s not something that anybody really wants to do but if it’s the necessary action that’s got to be done that it has to be done.”