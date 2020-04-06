Search

Spurs Harry Kane urges people to remain calm during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:15 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:28 06 April 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane.

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane is using lessons from his matchday preparation to stay calm during the coronavirus shutdown and has urged others to do their part to help the fight against the pandemic.

In a video posted on social media by the Football Association, the England and Tottenham forward urged people to make the best of the situation and enjoy their time with loved ones at home.

“During this time I think it’s important to just stay calm,” Kane said. “On a match day that’s how I like to be so I’m using that same energy whilst I’m at home.

“We can only look after ourselves, we can only stay at home and help the healthcare services and everyone saving lives at the moment.

“There’s no need to panic but I think it’s important we do everything we can to help. Stay at home, be calm, spend some time with whoever you’re living with and enjoy these moments.”

Kane said he was using the suspension of football to enjoy some rare time with his family at a time of year which is usually the most hectic for professional players.

“I think this time away from football is a time to relax, to reflect,” Kane said. “We have pretty hectic schedules, especially at this time of year when we’re playing non-stop football.

“It’s time to spend some time at home with the family and just enjoy these moments.

“I can keep fit with the gym, I’m fortunate enough to have these things in the house, but in general the most important thing is to rest up and be ready for when we start playing football again.”

