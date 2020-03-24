Spurs striker Kane is making positive strides in his recovery

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane indicates to his bench that he has hurt his hamstring PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is making positive strides in his rehabilitation – and at the same time, reiterating the key messaging of the moment.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As is well documented, Kane picked up a serious hamstring injury during our Premier League encounter at Southampton in January.

The striker underwent surgery and his predicted timeline was to return to training in April.

In terms of his recovery, he’s well on course - but how the picture has changed, not just in football, but across the globe in those couple of months with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The professional game in England has been postponed until no earlier than April, 30.

You may also want to watch:

The England skipper continues to work hard, and told the club website: “I’m good. From a rehab point of view and personal point of view, I’m doing really well.

“I’m at a good stage now and just working hard, doing a lot of recovery, a lot of rehab and just waiting to see what happens to the season.

“Other than that, my family is well, and obviously everyone is thinking about coronavirus at the moment and it’s a time to be together, to stay safe and hopefully everything will be alright.”

In terms of his recovery, is he where he wanted to be? “I’m not too far away, I’d normally hope to be back with the team in two or three weeks’ time,” he explained.

“I’m at a good stage, pretty much doing everything, now it’s about building up my fitness. So from my personal point of view, I’m in a good place.

“It’s such a strange situation, no-one has been in this situation before. Like anything, you have to take the positives out of it and do what you can. So far, me and the family are well, and I’ll continue to work hard, work in the gym, work from home and do what I can. We’ll just have to wait and see.”