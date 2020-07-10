Tottenham Women goalkeeper Spencer ‘delighted’ to sign new contract

Tottenham Hotspur Women's Becky Spencer PA Archive/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur Women’s goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer says she is “delighted” to sign a new deal at the club ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Spencer said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed a new deal with Spurs,as I had really enjoyed my first season with the club and I’m really looking forward to get going again ahead of the season”.

The Spurs shot-stopper played 14 out of the 15 Women’s Super League matches for the club in 2019-20 accumulating 1209 minutes as Spurs finished seventh in the table.

It was a marvellous achievement for joint Tottenham managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros leading their side to that position in their debut Women’s Super League season.

Spencer has outlined her hopes for 2020-21 as she explained “I really hope to pick up from where we left off before the season got cut short,it’s important we build and become stronger for the new season as a team”.

“On a personal level I’m looking forward to helping the team and to perform consistently throughout and of course to stay fit and healthy.”

Having kept five clean sheets in her 15 games across all competitions for Spurs in 2019-20, Spencer also had the second highest save percentage in the league with 0.33 saves made on average per game, just behind Manchester City stopper Ellie Roebuck in that statistic.

Reflecting on Tottenham’s season as a whole Spencer went on to speak about her highlights before the season was curtailed saying: “The highlights without a doubt were playing at three Premier League stadiums,with our first game of the season at Stamford Bridge followed by a really good result against West Ham at the London Stadium winning 2-0 and of course the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium it wasn’t the result we wanted but the occasion and to get a record WSL crowd of 38,262 was incredible.”

With Spencer having such a good save ratio she was asked what are her emotions like after making a key save in a game.

“Making a vital save in games is a great feeling but you don’t get to really process it and take it in as much as you’d like to due to the fact the game isn’t over, so it’s more of a put it to one side and concentrate on the task at hand as you could be called upon at any given moment.”

Spencer has also had spells at Watford, Nottingham Forest, Gillingham, French side ASJ Soyaux, Birmingham City, Chelsea and West Ham.

She helped the Hammers reach the 2019 FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium before making her move across London.

Asked what she enjoys about being a goalkeeper Spencer explained: “The main thing I love about being a keeper is you’re the last line of defence,you are alone and there is a lot of responsibility on your shoulders so there really is no hiding place, it’s a unique position and it takes a certain character to be able to mentally overcome what comes with the position. I love the challenge that comes with it mentally and physically.”

With the season ending with immediate effect in May, Spencer went on to explain how she was training over the off season: “I’ve had to train alone throughout the off season and that’s come with some challenges but I’m happy that’s its nearly come to an end and we can go back to training soon,I miss my team mates.”’

Spencer was understandably disappointed the season had to finish so soon as she said: “I was gutted the season got cut short,but everyone’s health and safety is way more important so I think the right decision was made,now we can look forward to the new season”.

The 29-year-old has previously represented England at Under-19 and Under-20 level, as well as being called up to the senior squad in 2016 and when touching on her career highlight to date said “I would say winning the FA Cup with Birmingham on penalties,the game had so many twists and turns was just such a whirlwind of a game so for it to be decided on penalties was just a great game for me to be apart off”.