Search

Advanced search

Tottenham midfielder Dier on behind closed doors experience

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier after the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier after the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

PA Wire/PA Images

‘Strange’ is how Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier described his previous experience of playing competitive football behind closed doors, yet he also feels that a player can learn a great deal from the unique situation.

With the Premier League campaign resuming this week and the competition set to be played in front of empty stands for the first time in its history, Dier spoke candidly of his previous behind-closed-doors encounter - a UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia back in October, 2018, while on international duty with England - to give us an understanding of the various nuances that transpire for a player when there is no crowd.

“I found it quite interesting because, in my experience, while we were playing against Croatia - and obviously they were speaking Croatian - you could still tell a lot more about the players you were playing against,” Dier told the club website.

“You get to understand different parts of their character because you can hear everything. Normally in that game environment, at times, you struggle to even hear your own team-mates, but then, you could hear everything being said.

You may also want to watch:

“Take someone like Luka Modric - I didn’t take him to be the character he was when I was just watching, he was very vocal, very demanding of his team-mates.

“I’d played against him quite a few times and I never really had that feeling from him.

“However, playing in an empty stadium, I got that side of him. That really stood out to me. You can hear each other a lot better, which at times is helpful, but the sound of the ball and the sound of everyone moving around is quite strange.

“Obviously you want to play in full stadiums, you want to feel and be part of the emotion of the crowd, that’s what makes playing for us so special. But there is always that intensity, drive and willingness to win.

“That’s always there, with or without fans. That will always exist.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee outside Alexandra Palace

Picture: Alexandra Palace

Most Read

Mum’s Universal Credit nightmare: DWP and Camden Council apologise after benefits errors and lockdown eviction threats

Hazel Ampadu with her young son. Picture: Siorna Ashby

Free Nazanin: ‘No surprise’ as ‘game’ continues and clemency decision again delayed for jailed West Hampstead mum

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with a sixth birthday cake for Gabriella. Picture: Free Nazanin

Back in business: Hampstead and Highgate shops reopen after coronavirus lockdown

Florist Janet Burgess reopens Village Flowers in Highgate. Picture: Polly Hancock

Tears and cheers as London Zoo reopens

ZSL London Zoo, Camden UK. ZSL London Zoo reopens to the public with a one-way system and social distance measures in place.

Black Lives Matter: Protesters take the knee outside Alexandra Palace

Picture: Alexandra Palace

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham midfielder Dier on behind closed doors experience

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier after the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Massive shame to end season says Arsenal’s Williamson

Leah Williamson of Arsenal (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal must target Champions League return warns Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Three million football fans plan to watch every Premier League game, but a third think it is returning too soon

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Visually impaired Highgate tennis star Ryb disappointed to not add to his medal haul

Paul Ryb in action (Pic: LTA)
Drive 24