Spurs duo apologise for breaking social distancing rules

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko rues a missed chance during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko have apologised after becoming the latest Tottenham players to flout government guidelines on social distancing.

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images). Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Aurier, who was wearing a mask, has now deleted videos on his Instagram story which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to Sissoko on Tuesday.

The duo have said they will be donating to the NHS to show support for those fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The pair said in a joint statement: “We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing.

“We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here. We must all respect the government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

“We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts.”

The latest misdemeanour comes barely a fortnight after Spurs hit the headlines after boss Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in north London with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his “actions were not in line with government protocol”.

On the same day Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also previously posted a video of him running with a friend.

Tuesday’s video is another clear breach of the government guidelines, which say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.

The behaviour of their playing staff will be hugely frustrating for Spurs, who have done fine work to help the community during the Covid-19 crisis.

They have opened up their stadium to North Middlesex Hospital’s Women’s Outpatient Services, while also running a coronavirus testing operation for NHS staff in the basement.

Their stadium is also being used as a hub for distributing food to the vulnerable in the community.