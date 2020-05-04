Search

Advanced search

Tottenham defender Tanganga hoping to earn himself an England call-up

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 May 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (second right) and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (second right) and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga hopes his impressive rise can continue when football finally resumes and has set his sights on an England call-up.

Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (second right) and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (second right) and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)

The 21-year-old burst on to the scene in January after being surprisingly handed his Premier League debut against Liverpool and he went on to make a further nine appearances before the season was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those sort of minutes for a young English player is usually enough to get Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate’s attention, with Chelsea’s Fikayo Tomori a good comparison having got his chance after less than half a season in Frank Lampard’s first team.

The defender, who has played all across the back four in his fleeting career, will already be known to Southgate, having represented England at every age group up to the Under-20s.

The 12-month postponement of Euro 2020 could well work out well for Tangana, who is vocal about his desire for a full cap .

“In life you have to have goals and one of my goals is to be capped at senior level for England,” he said. “For me, all I can do is what I can on the pitch and leave it with the England manager to select me.

“All I’m doing at the moment is following the guidelines and waiting for the government to decide when we can go back to football or not. Right now, that’s all I’m focusing on.

“Like I said, in life you have to have ambitions and one of my goals is to get capped at senior level for England.

“Fikayo has done that and now I’m in a similar position. I see it as an opportunity and an example to follow and hopefully one day I can get capped and achieve one of my goals.”

If he does get the call, he will owe a lot to Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho, who has a reputation for ignoring young players, publicly singled Tanganga out for praise in his first training session at the club and then was brave enough to throw him in for a Premier League debut against the champions-elect.

The Portuguese was working hard with him in training as well, before they were restricted to fitness sessions via video call when the pandemic struck in March.

You may also want to watch:

“He has taught me a lot,” Tanganga admitted. “In training he’s given me a lot of information, a lot of details, a lot of ways to improve.

“How to defend one v one, how to defend set-pieces or work in wide areas and at corners. He’s given me a lot of information and I feel playing right-back and left-back has added to my game and allowed me to be adaptable and defend in all areas of the pitch, not just at centre-half.

“So yeah he’s helped me a lot, given a lot of information, he’s really been very helpful.”

Tanganga has been one of the Spurs players who have stuck to government rules during the lockdown and has stayed at home with his family playing card games.

“I’m back at home with my family - my mum, dad, older brother and two younger sisters - and to be fair it’s been good,” he said.

“It’s not an ideal situation being indoors and we’ve got to follow the guidelines. But for me it’s been alright.

“It’s allowed me to spend time with my family, get close with them, play some games together, talk about things we’ve missed out on because of work or school.

“It’s allowed us to settle down, brought us closer together. We like to play Blackjack - not gambling, just trying to get rid of the deck. And Uno.

“With my friends, I play Monopoly online on PS4 - I’ve become really addicted. Also FIFA, 2K NBA, things like that. With the boys at Spurs, we play FIFA, 2K NBA - I’m a big fan of basketball so we play that a lot.”

The time away has also allowed Tanganga to reflect on his whirlwind few months, going from academy prospect to first-team regular.

“It was crazy. It just goes to show that anything can happen,” he said.

“This time last year could I see myself in this position? I don’t think so. It just goes to show how quickly things can change in football.

“Yeah, there have been moments where I wake up in the morning and remember the morning of the Liverpool game - it was disappointing to lose - but that feeling of making my debut.

“And remembering the congratulations messages from everyone. So this time has allowed me to sit back and reminisce on that breakthrough season. I just want to continue it.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

New Extinction Rebellion group launches in Highgate

Jane Leggett has started a new Extinction Rebellion Highgate group. Picture: Jane Leggett

Hampstead Heath guerilla artist returns: Runner spots more mystery cubes in the trees

We still do not know who is putting cubes in Hampstead Heath trees. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska

Most Read

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

New Extinction Rebellion group launches in Highgate

Jane Leggett has started a new Extinction Rebellion Highgate group. Picture: Jane Leggett

Hampstead Heath guerilla artist returns: Runner spots more mystery cubes in the trees

We still do not know who is putting cubes in Hampstead Heath trees. Picture: Tetyana Chemerynska

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Swimathon Foundation launch Covid-19 relief fund to support London aquatics community

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)

Arsenal Women’s quartet nominated for BBC Sport awards

Danielle van de Donk celebrates a goal for Arsenal Women (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham defender Tanganga hoping to earn himself an England call-up

Tottenham Hotspur's Japhet Tanganga (second right) and RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano battle for the ball (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Hendon to host virtual clash as Legends face Allinson’s 2019/20 squad in simulation

Niko Muir's converted penalty in the seventh minute was his 39th goal of the season, 32nd league goal of the season and his 50th for Hendon (pic DBeechPhotography)

Coronavirus: No fans ‘any time soon’ says FA chairman

FA chairman Greg Clarke has said football faces a real threat from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TIM GOODE/PA
Drive 24