Coronavirus: Tottenham defender Sanchez making the most of his time at home

Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez gets past Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez is making the most of having some time at home with his wife during the coronavirus pandemic.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Tottenham Hotspur's Davinson Sanchez, (left) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

The centre-back is working hard on his individual fitness programme and linking up with his coaches and team-mates through daily video training sessions as they await further updates on when and if they will return to action.

But without the travelling to and from training and games, the 23-year-old admitted he’s able to relax with his wife, and also do jobs around the house that he normally wouldn’t have time to do.

“I’m enjoying time with my wife the time that I could not be with her before,” the Colombian international told the club website.

“I try to do things that I did not do previously like being in the kitchen and fixing the house.

“It can be difficult for many to spend so much time in the same space sharing everything but, for us, it’s nice to be able to be together for so long.

“I think it is a good way to strengthen ourselves as a family, to be able to live through this difficult time with a good spirit and optimism – that is what will help us to live happily at this time.

“TV helps, board games as well. All of these things add up to help us cope during this time.”

The former Ajax player has relatives back in Columbia and says they are like everyone else in lockdown.

Although they’re looking forward to a time when it’s safe for everyone to reconvene in person.

“They are at home like we are in the UK,” he added. “It’s still a little different than how we live here, but they are taking all the precautions for safety.

“At this moment, the only thing we can do is to become strong as a family – both here and in Colombia – and be patient.

“There is nothing better than being together as a family and we can all look forward to that again soon.”