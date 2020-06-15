Search

Advanced search

Tottenham defender Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham defender Ben Davies has admitted Friday’s comeback clash against Manchester United is crucial to his side’s hopes of finishing the Premier League season on a high.

Spurs go into the game in eighth place, four points behind fifth-placed United and a further three behind Chelsea in fourth.

Jose Mourinho’s men limped into the enforced break on the back of a run of six games without a win in all competitions, culminating in crashing out of the Champions League to RB Leipzig.

Speaking to his club’s official website, Davies said: “It is a huge game in our season - if we start off on the front foot it can really give us a big platform and confidence to push on for the rest of the season.

You may also want to watch:

“We know that this game is vital going into the final bit of our season to where we want to finish. It’s been a long preparation for it but we can’t wait to get going.”

Davies played in a two-hour training match against Norwich on Friday, after which the fragility of the restart process was made apparent when it was reported a Canaries player had tested positive.

Spurs were forced to issue a statement confirming that the player in question had not breached any social distancing rules during the match, and preparations for the United fixture would proceed accordingly.

Speaking before news of the positive test, Davies added: “It was really nice to be back and it is something we are going to have to get used to - playing in an empty stadium and making sure we’re up and at it.

“All you want to do as a player is play games and be involved in the best games, and it was stopped abruptly and rightly so at the time. But now we feel like everything is in place to get going again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Volunteers distribute emergency baskets to people suffering during the coronavirus lockdown

One of the emergency gift baskets for single mothers. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Most Read

Volunteers distribute emergency baskets to people suffering during the coronavirus lockdown

One of the emergency gift baskets for single mothers. Picture: Submitted by DILI Management

Free Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Gabriella turns 6 while her mum remains in limbo and Iran’s ‘games’ continue

Gabriella Ratcliffe blowing bubbles, while her mum Nazanin remains in Iran under house arrest. Picture: Free Nazanin

Protest over reopening of Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, but swimmers split over safety amid coronavirus pandemic

A group of pond swimmers protest the continued closure of the Heath's bathing ponds. Picture: Polly Hancock

Black Lives Matter: Principal of Central School of Speech and Drama resigns and admits racist comments after students and alumni slammed ‘overt racism’

Gavin henderson outside Royal Central School Speech and Drama

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham defender Davies relishing Manchester United clash on return

Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies (left), Steven Bergwijn (right on the floor) and Chelsea's Mason Mount (centre) collide while battling for the ball (Pic: Tess Derry/PA)

Italian sportwear giant Kappa is the new official supplier of the Isthmian League

(pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 15

Yossi Benayoun

Maida Vale stabbing: Boy, 13, in hospital with knife wound

An air ambulance landing at Paddington Recreation Ground, near to Oxford Road where a boy was found with a stab injury on June 14. Picture: Natasha Porter

Playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker examines ‘Being Human’

Timberlake Wertenbaker
Drive 24