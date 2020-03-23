Spurs defender Alderweireld donating tablets to hospitals to help during corona crisis

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating “dozens” of electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people keep in contact with family and friends.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

The 31-year-old, who recommitted his future to Spurs earlier this season, wants to help people feel less alone during the coronavirus pandemic and while football is postponed for the foreseeable future.

In a video address on his personal Twitter page, the Belgium centre-back said: “I hope everyone is following the government measures to stop the further thread of coronavirus

“This virus creates many needs, especially the lack of person contact.

“People that are sick can’t see their friends or family, so my plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to hospitals and nursery homes, so people can video chat with their loved ones and friends, to get through this tough period.

“In the next days and weeks, I’m trying to get those tablets to places where they can help.

“I hope anyone that can spare, or give, or do something to help a little bit the people in need, to see family and friends, because it will help a lot. We stay together strong.”

His team-mate Lucas Moura spoke of his worry for his parents back home in Brazil, who he could be unable to see for some time, but stressed the need to stay positive and follow the government’s guidelines.

“Yes, I speak to them every day, just saying the same things, to stay at home, to take care,” he said.

“Of course, I am worried about my parents because for older people, it’s worse. I think about them all the time.

“I’ve never seen a situation like this. It’s strange for everyone, different for everyone, but we need to stay positive, follow the rules, stay at home and like I said, I’m sure we will pass this and come back to normal.”

Many other Spurs players are also worried about the current circumstances but are all training hard at home ready for when the season resumes.

The Premier League is currently suspended up until April, 30, but they are still hoping to finish the season after this point rather than make the season null and void.