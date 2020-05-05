Search

Advanced search

On this day in 1961: Double delight for Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 May 2020

Tottenham Hotspurs right-half captain Danny Blanchflower (left) and centre-forward Bobby Smith gaily trot the FA Cup before the 100,000 crowd at Wembley after Spurs 2-0 victory over Leicester City (Pic: PA)

Tottenham Hotspurs right-half captain Danny Blanchflower (left) and centre-forward Bobby Smith gaily trot the FA Cup before the 100,000 crowd at Wembley after Spurs 2-0 victory over Leicester City (Pic: PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

“The game is about glory, it is about doing things in style and with a flourish, about going out and beating the lot, not waiting for them to die of boredom.”

Tottenham Hotspur Captain Danny Blanchflower holds the FA Cup as he is carried by his team-mates after a 2-0 victory over Leicester City in the final at Wembley (Pic: PA)Tottenham Hotspur Captain Danny Blanchflower holds the FA Cup as he is carried by his team-mates after a 2-0 victory over Leicester City in the final at Wembley (Pic: PA)

Danny Blanchflower’s famous words remain stitched into the fabric at Tottenham, even if they have been unable to scale the heights reached in the decades since.

Blanchflower was captain fantastic during the 1960-61 season as Spurs, coached by the incomparable Bill Nicholson, became the first team in the 20th century to complete the double.

Preston and Aston Villa achieved the feat during the 1800s when competition was less intense and regular, but swashbuckling Spurs became the first side in the modern era to win the First Division and FA Cup in the same season.

You may also want to watch:

Tottenham sealed the league with a 2-1 triumph against Sheffield Wednesday on April 17, 1961 during a free-scoring campaign that saw them equal Arsenal’s record 66-point tally set in 1931.

And on this day 59 years ago, Spurs headed to Wembley to take on Leicester in the FA Cup for a shot at the double.

City were hit by an early injury to right-back Len Chalmers, but Nicholson’s men had to dig deep to triumph.

It took until the second half for Bobby Smith to break the deadlock, with Terry Dyson sealing a 2-0 win and Tottenham’s place in the history books.

Spurs enjoyed more success in the years to come but have yet to win the league title again.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Pictures: 101 north London pubs in coronavirus lockdown

101 north London pubs in lockdown. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus lockdown will see Hampstead’s Duke of Hamilton pub transformed into a community shop

New landlords of the Duke of Hamilton on New End, fromleft Adam Gostyn, and brothers Ben and Ed Robson. Picture: Polly Hancock

Ally Pally crash: Pedestrian in hospital after being trapped when van fled police and crashed into two parked cars

Where Bedford Road meets Palace Gates Road. Picture: Google

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

On this day in 1961: Double delight for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspurs right-half captain Danny Blanchflower (left) and centre-forward Bobby Smith gaily trot the FA Cup before the 100,000 crowd at Wembley after Spurs 2-0 victory over Leicester City (Pic: PA)

Coronavirus in West London: Maida Vale schoolchildren raise £12,000 for NHS

The team from Warrington Crescent celebrating their fundraising efforts. Picture: Saint Christina's

Coronavirus: England men make ‘significant donation’ to NHS

England players (left to right, top to bottom) Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho prior to their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro at Wembley

Coronavirus: Arsenal Women’s Scottish internationals donate to NHS

Kim Little of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘could lose £380million’ says ECB chief

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015
Drive 24