Search

Advanced search

Tottenham boss Mourinho is eager to put ‘smiles’ on fans faces upon return to action

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 June 2020

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is eager to return to Premier League action – and wants to put a smile on our fans’ faces.

Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground, Enfield (Pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Spurs last played domestically on March, 7, when Dele Alli rescued a point in a 1-1 draw at Burnley before Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig three days later our last fixture before the suspension of the professional game due to coronavirus.

With a phased return to training having taken place over the last couple of weeks, top-flight clubs are building up a head of steam, all geared towards the anticipated return of the Premier League in mid-June.

“I think now we can all feel that the first match is arriving,” Mourinho told Spurs TV. “You look to other countries, Germany, they have already played matches, Portugal starts this weekend, Spain next weekend, football is coming everywhere.

“We used to be the football that never stops, even in periods like Christmas – we are the league for the world and it feels a bit strange that we’re not playing but we are waiting patiently for the green light to go.”

You may also want to watch:

The head coach has warned that injuries could still be incurred during what is effectively a pre-season period.

“I think, football, we shouldn’t be selfish, we shouldn’t demand too much. It’s our time to give,” he said. “For example, when players play Euros and World Cups, they barely have a holiday, they don’t have pre-season, they come direct from holiday and sometimes they train less than a week to play the first Premier League match.

“At this moment, people are worried about trying to have what they never have. For example, speaking about pre-season injuries, there are pre-season injuries. Everyone has pre-season injuries in normal seasons, so we cannot expect now not to have an injury here, an injury there. We cannot ask for more than the authorities are giving us, which is the maximum security, and I think now it’s time just to play and to give people what people want.”

Before reporting back to training, the players trained individually from home while linking up with their team-mates and coaches via online video sessions.

“I was telling Geoff Shreeves the other day, we were coming here singing The Rolling Stones’ music, ‘I’m a ghost living in a ghost town’, because we are using to coming here and it’s full of life, lots of people – suddenly you come in, just us. It was really hard.

“It was strange, but at the same time we were always wishing that this period, sooner or later, would arrive.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Sneaking into Hampstead Heath bathing ponds ‘a constant problem’ as Heath bosses urge visitors to be responsible

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton

‘Sometimes you have to act’: Alexandra Palace Way to close at night following lockdown spike in ‘dangerous driving’

From June 2 Alexandra Palace Way will be closed between 8pm-5am. Picture: Alexandra Palace

West Hampstead artist defends ‘divisive’ mural on Thameslink bridge created ‘in memory’ of local bookseller John Henderson

Alketa Xhafa Mripa's mural on West Hampstead's Thameslink bridge features John Henderson. Picture: Through Arts We Rise

How a Belsize Park pub has adapted to weather the coronavirus storm

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Highgate Society launches informal chatline to tackle Covid isolation

The Highgate Society chatline launched on May 25. Picture: NordWood Themes/Unsplash

Sneaking into Hampstead Heath bathing ponds ‘a constant problem’ as Heath bosses urge visitors to be responsible

The view from Parliament Hill, where concerns of social distancing have been raised. Picture: Nigel Sutton

‘Sometimes you have to act’: Alexandra Palace Way to close at night following lockdown spike in ‘dangerous driving’

From June 2 Alexandra Palace Way will be closed between 8pm-5am. Picture: Alexandra Palace

West Hampstead artist defends ‘divisive’ mural on Thameslink bridge created ‘in memory’ of local bookseller John Henderson

Alketa Xhafa Mripa's mural on West Hampstead's Thameslink bridge features John Henderson. Picture: Through Arts We Rise

How a Belsize Park pub has adapted to weather the coronavirus storm

The Stag in Fleet Road, Hampstead. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Rugby League: Ashes series cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

The latest news from the local rugby league scene (pic: Dave Howarth/PA)

Montemurro praises Arsenal Women

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Tottenham boss Mourinho is eager to put ‘smiles’ on fans faces upon return to action

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho

Arsenal’s Little making most of unexpected break

Arsenal's Kim Little scores a penalty during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Stenson back at Arsenal after Blackburn loan spell

Fran Stenson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019
Drive 24